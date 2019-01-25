Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, major fall seen if it breaks 10,750

The Nifty50 failed to sustain positive trend seen in the morning as the index drifted sharply lower in last hour of trade to close below 10,800 levels. It formed bearish candle on the daily as well weekly candlestick charts on Friday.

Market sentiment was dented by the 26 percent fall in Zee Entertainment on reports Essel Group's name may figure in a probe linked to demonetisation-led deposits and a 7.5 percent decline in Maruti Suzuki after Q3 results.

The formation of a bearish candle on daily and weekly scale suggests that supply is visible at higher levels, experts said, adding 10,750 is crucial level as if it breaks the same then there could be more selling pressure in coming sessions.

The Nifty50 after opening marginally higher at 10,859.75 traded in a positive terrain to hit an intraday high of 10,931.70 following global cues, but sudden selling pressure in last hour of trade pulled the index to day's low of 10,756.45. It closed 69.30 points lower at 10,780.50 today and lost 1.2 percent for the week.

"Nifty50 registered a bearish candle as initial upswing, post opening, towards critical resistance point of 10,950 was sold into by the market participants which later on appears to have accelerated further due to stock specific negative news flows. This intraday reversal tilted the tide in favour of bears," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Hence, he said a slide below 10,750 in next session can drag down the indices initially towards 10,600 levels.

At this juncture as upward strength is weakening it looks prudent for traders to avoid long positions and make use of initial pull back attempts towards 10,850 kind of levels to create fresh short positions with a stop above 10,950 on closing basis, Mazhar advised.

India VIX moved up by 1.49 percent to 17.69 levels. Volatility has to cool down below 16 zones to get a decisive range breakout.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,800 followed by 10,700 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike.

Meaningful Call writing is at 10,800 followed by 10,900 strike while Put unwinding is at all immediate strike price. Option band signifies a lower trading range in between 10,700 to 10,900 zones.

"Till Nifty index holds below 10,850 zones it can slip towards 10,700 then 10,650 zones while on the upside major hurdle is seen at 10,880-10,929 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty broke its consolidation band of 27,150-27,200 zones and extended its weakness towards 27,050 levels. The index closed 151.10 points lower at 27,115.30.

It is making lower lows from past three trading session and formed a bearish candle on daily as well as weekly scale.

"Now till it holds below 27,350 zones it can slip towards 27,000 then 26,850 and 26,666 zones while on the upside major hurdle is seen at 27,500 zones," Chandan said.