Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; MACD gives sell signal

The Nifty50 remained under selling pressure throughout the session, finally breaking the consolidation range on the lower side on July 14 as traders worried due to fast-rising virus infections and fear of lockdown that can impact growth. Weak global cues, US-China tensions and rising virus cases in the US also hit market sentiment.

The index closed with a loss of nearly 2 percent and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as closing was lower than opening levels.

As the Nifty has broken its consolidation range on the lower side, further fall in coming days can't be ruled out, experts feel.

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised traders to remain short with a stop above 10,755 levels on a closing basis and look for targets of 10,200 levels.

Bulls also have one more reason to worry as the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence, popularly known as MACD, gave a 'sell' signal on the daily charts.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 10,750.85 and extended selling pressure to hit an intraday low of 10,562.90, before signing off the session above 10,600 levels. The index closed at 10,607.40, down 195.30 points or 1.81 percent.

"Finally Nifty50 appears to have registered a breakdown from its 6-day old consolidation zone present between 10,850 – 10,676 levels. With this consolidation breakdown ideally, Nifty50 shall unfold a multi-day downswing with initial targets present around 10,450 levels but eventually a bigger target into the zone of 10,200 – 10,100 can't be ruled out for this leg of the downswing," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Interestingly, apart from our twin momentum oscillators which generated a sell signal couple of days ago, daily MACD also registered a sell signal post today's breakdown. Hence bigger downsides should not be ruled out unless Nifty50 recoils and closes above 10,800 levels in next one or two days," he said.

"At this point in time, the only saving grace for bulls appears to be the fact that Nifty50 is sitting on ascending trendline support which is in progress from the lows of 7,511 levels registered in last March. Hence, a mild bounce or consolidation in next session can't be ruled out but eventually, this support may also get broken down as many technical parameters are favouring bears, he added.

Therefore correction shall get accentuated further if this counter closes below 10,560 in next trading session, Mazhar Mohammad feels.

India VIX moved up by 5.50 percent at 26.63 levels.

"Recovering volatility from lower zones suggests some profit booking decline with restricted upside in the market," Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal said.

Options data suggested that an immediate trading range for the Nifty has been shifted to the lower side at 10,500-10,800 levels, from 10,600-11,000 zone earlier.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was at 10,000 followed by 9,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike. Call writing was seen in 10,700 and 10,600 strikes, while Put unwinding was seen at 10,000 and 10,400 strikes.

Bank Nifty has been underperforming Nifty index from last three trading sessions and gradually adding short positions with Call writing activities. The index fell 697.10 points or 3.16 percent to 21,392.20 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

"Bank Nifty gave a breakdown from Rising Wedge pattern on the daily chart and has been making lower highs - lower lows from last three trading sessions. It witnessed follow up selling along with the formation of a bearish AB=CD pattern on daily chart of Bank Nifty and Nifty Private Banking index, indicating weakness could persist in coming days," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

"RSI oscillator also gave a breakdown on the daily chart, which doesn't bode well for the bulls. Now till the index holds below 22,000 levels, profit booking decline could be seen towards 21,000-20,800 levels," he said.