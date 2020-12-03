PlusFinancial Times
Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, MACD gives a 'sell' signal

Though market momentum is positively biased, technical evidence suggests that traders should remain neutral on the index, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in has said.
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 3, 2020 / 05:14 PM IST

The Nifty50 hit a new high in the opening trade but failed to sustain it as the day progressed and closed with marginal gains on December 3 following a correction in HDFC Bank, HDFC and select IT stocks.

The Nifty50 opened strong at 13,215.30 to hit a record high of 13,216.60 but wiped out most of the gains as the day progressed to hit a low of 13,107.90. It closed at 13,133.90, up 20.10 points.

It formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening tick. Experts say 13,107 will be a crucial level in the coming session. If the index breaks it, there could be selling pressure.

The bulls have one more reason to worry as the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence, popularly known as MACD, gave a 'sell' signal on the daily charts.

The market has moved higher even though MACD gave a sell signal but still it is a negative indicator and cannot be ignored.

At this juncture, though market momentum is positively biased, based on technical evidence, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in advised traders to remain neutral on the index.

"Despite a strong gap up opening Nifty remained subdued for the rest of the session as trading confined to a narrow range of 107 points before signing off the weekly expiry session with a bearish candle on an intraday basis as the index closed way below its opening point," Mohammad said.

"Listless sessions of last several days appear to have triggered a sell signal on daily MACD chart, hinting at a developing weakness in upward momentum," he said. In the next trading session, the bulls may come under pressure if the index fails to hold above 13,107 and a close below the level can also signal a near-term weakness, which can initially drag down the index towards 12,790, he said.

If the market defies gravity and continues the upward march, then the intraday target can be around 13,290 levels, he added.

India VIX was down by 4.57 percent from 19.90 to 19 levels, which is supporting the bulls.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was at 12,000 followed by 13,000 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 13,200 then 13,300 strike while Put writing was seen at 13,000 then 12,800 strike.

The data indicates that the Nifty could witness a wider trading range of 12,500-13,500, while the immediate trading range may be 12,900-13,250.

The Bank Nifty opened positive at 29,728.90 but descended throughout the day to hit a low of 29,379.40, with rangebound bias along with an Inside Bar on the daily scale. It marginally recovered in the last hour of the session and closed down 14.40 points at 29,448.80.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily scale and continued to move sideways. "Now it has to hold above 29,200 to witness an upmove towards 30,000 then 30,300, while support is seen at 29,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Maruti Suzuki, Tata Chemicals, Piramal Enterprises, Bharat Forge, PFC, LIC Housing Finance, ONGC, NTPC, SBI, REC, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Marico, HPCL, Cadila Healthcare and Siemens while weakness was seen in HDFC Bank, HDFC and Max Financial Services, he added.
