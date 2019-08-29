Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; loses nearly 3% in August series

The Nifty50 failed to hold on to 11,000 levels and broke below August 18’s support of 20-days moving average (DMA), and five-Day exponential moving average formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

The Nifty50 lost as much as 2.7 percent in August series and broke below crucial support placed at 200-DMA, and 11,000 levels. Both Sensex, and Nifty50 closed in red for the third consecutive series.

The index witnessed selling pressure in the last hour of the trading session largely driven by losses in banks, while the S&P BSE Healthcare and BSE Metal index closed with gains of over 1 percent.

The Nifty50 broke below crucial support placed at 20-DMA, but as long as it trades above 10,756 which was the recent swing low formed on August 26, bulls should be able to make a comeback, experts suggest .

The index which opened at 10,996 rose to an intraday high of 11,021. The index witnessed profit-taking at higher levels which pushed the index towards 10,922 which was the intraday low formed on Thursday. The index closed 97 points lower at 10,948.

“The Nifty50 continued to remain under pressure even on expiry day as it registered a small bearish candle before signing off the session. However, at this point in time there is no technical evidence to suggest that the said index has resumed its downtrend from the recent highs of 11,141 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Two days of correction is still looking like a normal profit booking and as long as the index sustains above 10,756 kinds of levels traders need not get unduly perturbed. For time being it looks prudent on the part of traders to remain neutral on the index and to shift their focus on stock-specific opportunities,” he said.

Bank Nifty opened negative and remained highly volatile as it traded in a broader range of 27,700 to 27,250 zones throughout the session. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale.

As long as it holds below 27,750 zones, it could re-visit the recent swing low of 27,000 then 26,500 zones, suggest experts. India VIX fell down by 2.49 percent at 16.42 levels which is a good sign.

Since it is the beginning of the new series, Options data is scattered at various strike prices. The maximum Put OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,600 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,200 followed by 11,700 strikes.

“We have seen Put writing at 10,600 and 10,800 strikes while Call writing is seen at 11500 followed by 11,600 strikes. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 10,700 to 11,300 zone,” Chandan Taparia is Technical & Derivative Analyst at MOFSL told Moneycontrol.

“The index has been falling down from the last two sessions as it failed to surpass 11,141 marks but supports are intact at lower zones near to 10,880, and then 10,850 zone,” he said.