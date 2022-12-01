 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle; gaining momentum likely to continue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

The consistency in momentum may indicate that the Nifty50 is likely to inch towards the 19,000 mark first before any kind of major consolidation and correction, with supports at 18,600 and 18,500 levels, experts said.

The gaining momentum continued for the eighth straight session on Dalal Street, thus aiding the Nifty50 index to close above the 18,800 mark for the first time on December 1 (the weekly expiry day) amid positive global cues. The US Fed's hints at smaller rate hikes going ahead and encouraging economic data points bolstered investor sentiment.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening levels, but the higher highs continued for the seventh day in a row and even the momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) and momentum indicator MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) retained upward journey on the daily as well as weekly frames.

Hence, the consistency in momentum may indicate that the Nifty50 is likely to inch towards the 19,000 mark first before any kind of major consolidation and correction, with supports at 18,600 and 18,500 levels, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened with more than 100 points gains at 18,872 and hit an intraday all-time high of 18,888. The index did see some profit booking due to temporary overbought positions but maintained a positive trend and finally settled at a record closing high of 18,812.50, up 54 points.

"Expansion in the hourly & the daily upper Bollinger bands is supporting the price action on the way up. The overall structure shows that the index can continue with the uptrend & head towards the short-term target of 19,000," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

On the other hand, the zone of 18,700-18,600 will act as a support as per the principle of role reversal, Ratnaparkhi said.