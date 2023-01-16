 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, fresh selling likely on break of 17,800

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

If the index manages to go past 18,100, it can climb to 18,200-18,300, experts have said

The Nifty on January 16 wiped out some of the previous session’s gains to close lower despite positive global cues, dented by selling in banking & financial services, auto, and metal stocks. Buying in information technology (IT) and FMCG stocks, however, limited losses.

The Nifty opened above the psychologically vital 18,000 mark to climb to 18,050 but lost momentum in late-morning deals. It slipped to 17,854 in the afternoon and closed at 17,895, down 62 points.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily timeframe near the 100-day exponential moving average (DEMA; 17,884) and remained below 9-DEMA (17,961) as well as 50 DEMA (18,099), which is broadly negative for the market. It, however, made higher highs and higher lows for the second straight session.

For the coming sessions, 17,800, which the index has been holding nicely, is expected to remain the sacrosanct support, whereas 18,100, or 50 DEMA, is going to be a critical hurdle. A breaking of it can push the index beyond the 18,200-18,300 area, experts said.

"The market is consolidating within the 17,850 to 18,050 price range. On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle near the 100-day SMA (17,915) which is broadly negative," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

He said 17,800 would act as sacrosanct support and a break of it can lead to selling pressure that can drag the index to 17,700-17,650.