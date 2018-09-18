Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle for second straight day; crucial support at 11,171

The Nifty50 corrected sharply for second consecutive session and broke the psychological 11,300-mark on Tuesday, forming bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts. Rising crude oil prices, weakening rupee and escalated trade war tensions between world's largest economies US & China caused selling pressure in the market.

All sectoral indices closed in the red with Nifty PSU Bank falling the most (down 5.44 percent) followed by Bank, Auto, Metal and Realty which lost between 1-3 percent. The broader markets also caught in bear trap with the Nifty Midcap index losing 1.4 percent.

The Nifty50 after opening flat tried to rebound and hit an intraday high of 11,411.45, but could not sustain for long and corrected further as the day progressed. The index fell up to 11,268.95 intraday in late trade but managed to hold its crucial support of 11,250 levels.

It lost 98.90 points to close at 11,278.90. And also closed below its 50-DEMA which indicates that bears are holding the tight grip in the market, experts said.

"Nifty50 continued its downward thrust as it almost tested the recent corrective swing low of 11,250, after hitting intraday low of 11,268, before signing off the session with a strong bearish candle for second day in a row suggesting that market is completely in a bear grip," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Hence, he said it will be a matter of time before it breaches recent corrective swing low of 11,250 and head towards its critical support zone placed around 11,100 levels. "However, based on long term trend studies with us there is a strong technical evidence suggesting that this corrective swing shall get culminated somewhere in the zone of 11,130–11,050 kind of levels."

He advised traders to cover their short positions as the Nifty heads towards 11,150 kind of levels. "On the upsides relief to bulls can be expected only on a close above 11,425 levels," Mazhar said.

India VIX fell by 0.70 percent to 14.39. On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,200 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 then 11,600 strikes.

Call writing is at 11,400 followed by 11,300 strike while Put unwinding is at all immediate strikes.

"Nifty50 breached its crucial support of 11,333 zones and given a lowest daily close in last 30 trading sessions. It formed a Bearish Candle on daily scale and also closed below its 50 DEMA which indicates that Bears are holding the tight grip in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Now till it holds below 11,333 zones it can slip towards recent swing low of 11,250 then previous life time high of 11,171 zones while on the upside hurdle is seen at 11,400 then 11,450 zones, he said.

Bank Nifty continued to remain under pressure and extended its losses towards 26,400 zones and formed a Bearish Candle on daily scale with recent lowest close.

The index failed to hold two support of 26,650 and 26,500 zones and forming lower highs - lower lows from last two consecutive sessions.

Taparia said mow till it remains below 27,000 zones, weakness could be seen towards 26,250-26,150 zones.