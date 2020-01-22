Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle for 3rd straight day, pullback likely

The Nifty50 erased all opening gains in the first hour itself and traded lower for the rest of the session on January 22 despite positive global cues. Banking & financials, PSUs, auto and metals pulled the market lower.

The index closed half a percent lower and formed bearish candle on daily charts as closing was lower than opening value. It continued selling pressure for the third consecutive session and almost tested its 50-day exponential moving average (12,076) at an intraday low of 12,087.

Experts expect some pull back in the market as it looked oversold in last three straight sessions, but major upside is likely only above 12,225.

India VIX moved up by 3.15 percent to 16.36 levels.

The Nifty50 after opening sharply higher at 12,218.35 hit an intrady high of 12,225.05, but wiped out all those gains in initial house of trading itself and extended selling pressure as rest of the day progressed. The index hit a day's low of 12,087.90, before closing down 63 points at 12,106.90.

"With last three sessions of relentless selling pressure from the highs of 12,400 levels, the Nifty appears to have reached a oversold levels in near term. Hence, a mild pull back in next one or two trading sessions can't be ruled out, but strength in Nifty shall not be expected unless it closes above 12,225 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in case if selling pressure continues even in next session below 12,070 levels then the corrective swing shall get extended up to 11,990 levels before initiating a pull back attempt.

"Nevertheless, considering oversold nature of the markets, traders are advised not to indulge in fresh shorting but will be better off by creating fresh shots on a pull back attempt with a stop above 12,225 levels on closing basis," he added.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,500 followed by 12,300 strike.

Good amount of writing was seen in 12,200–12,300 Call options; while marginal Put writing was seen at 12,100 followed by 11,900 strike.

The above mentioned Option data continued to indicate that the Nifty would trade in a range of 12,000 to 12,500 levels.

Bank Nifty has been making lower top - lower bottom and broken it multiple support of 30,800 levels, falling 0.79 percent to close at 30,701.50.

The index has been underperforming the Nifty50 from last couple of trading sessions and bears are holding the grip as sustained selling pressure seen in the rate sensitive index.