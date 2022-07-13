Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, experts see more weakness below 15,950

The Nifty wiped out the day’s gains in the afternoon trade to end the July 13 session on a negative note, with the index slipping below the psychologically important level of 16,000 and closing 92 points lower at 15,967.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts and made lower highs, lower lows for the third straight day. Banking & financial services, IT and oil & gas stocks pulled the market down, whereas buying in FMCG, pharma and metal stocks restricted losses. Weakness in European markets and caution ahead of the release of US inflation also weighed on sentiment.

The index, however, managed to defend its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 15,952, which, if broken, can see the Nifty slide to its 20-day simple moving average (15,780), experts said.

"… in the next trading session if bulls fail to defend 15,950 levels, then the index shall continue its weakness towards its 20-day SMA whose value is placed around 15,780 levels and a close below the said average may signal the resumption of the larger downtrend," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

Momentum indicator moving average convergence divergence (MACD) suggested the trend is positive but oscillators pointed to a weak sentiment, with the relative strength index falling below the 50 mark and the Stochastic declining below 60, down from 76 in the previous session.

If the index registers a close above 16,000 in the next session, which is also the weekly expiry day, a sideways trend can be expected, Mohammad said.

For the time, trade appears to be on the short side for a target of 15,800 and strength should not be expected unless the Nifty closes above 16,150, he said.

India VIX, which indicates volatility expected over the next 30 days, remained flat, falling 0.14 percent to 18.52. It needs to stay below 18 for market stability, experts said.

Given the consistent correction, the trading range for the Nifty, as indicated by the options data, has moved down to 15,700-16,250 from 15,700-16,500 levels earlier.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 16,500 strike followed by 17,000 strike, while maximum Put open interest was seen at 15,500 strike followed by 15,000 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,000 strike followed by 16,100 strike, while Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike followed by 15,400 strike.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty opened 130 points higher but could not sustain the gains and slipped to the day’s low of 34,758. Heavyweight banking stocks faced pressure in line with the broader markets and the banking index closed 304 points down at 34,828.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily scale and made lower highs, lower lows for the second consecutive session, indicating the bulls were giving up strength.

"Now, till it holds below 35,000, weakness may be seen towards 34,500 and 34,250 levels, whereas hurdles on the upside are placed at 35,250 and 35,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Among F&O stocks, a positive setup was seen in PI Industries, Shriram Transport, Voltas, JSW Steel, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Mindtree, City Union Bank, NTPC, TVS Motor, MRF and Trent. Weakness was seen in IndusInd Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, AU Small Finance Bank, TCS and Mphasis.

