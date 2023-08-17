Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, experts say can slide to 19,000 if weakness persists

Momentum missing in Bank Nifty on either sides

The Nifty ended lower on August 17 on inflation worries and weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested more rate hikes, spooking investors.

The index remained under pressure throughout the session and sank to the day's low of 19,326 but recovered some of the ground to close at 19,365, down 100 points from the previous close. It formed a bearish candlestick on the daily chart but defended the 19,300 mark.

Hence, 19,300-19,250 is likely to act as key support in coming sessions, while on the higher side, 19,500, which coincides with the falling resistance trendline, will remain crucial. A break of the 19,250-19,500 range on either side can give clear direction for the market, experts said.

"On the downside, the zone of 19,300–19,400 where support in the form of the 40-day moving average and the daily lower Bollinger band is placed is acting as crucial support, while 19,450–19,500, where the falling resistance trendline is placed, is acting as a resistance. Thus, the Nifty is consolidating between these two parameters," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The daily and the hourly momentum indicator have negative crossovers which is a sell signal, he said.

Overall, "there a no signs of a trend reversal, and hence the short-term outlook is negative. On the downside, we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19,100," Gedia said.

The options data on the weekly expiry day suggests that 19,400 will be a critical area on the higher side in the coming session, while the near-term support is at 19,300 followed by 19,000.

The maximum Call open interest is at 19,400 strike followed by 19,500 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,900 strike. The maximum Put open interest is at 19,000 strike, followed by 19,300 strike, with Put writing only at 19,000 strike (if we take the range of 18,000-20,500).

Bank Nifty

The banking index traded lower for the sixth straight session. The Bank Nifty closed 55 points lower at 43,891 and formed a Doji candlestick on the daily charts, as the closing was near the opening levels, indicating that momentum is missing on either side.

If it stays below 44,000, weakness can extend to 43,750 and 43,600 area. On the upside, the hurdle is expected at 44,250 and then 44,444, Chandan Taparia, senior vice president-analyst derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

India VIX was up by 0.94 percent from 12.13 to 12.24. Volatility, which rose above 12.5 during the day, has been rising from the last few sessions.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.