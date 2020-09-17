Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, experts say avoid buy-on-dips strategy

The Nifty50 opened lower and remained under pressure throughout the session on September 17, dented by weak global cues as the Federal Reserve didn’t signal an immediate stimulus plan. Banking amd financials and select FMCG stocks also pulled the market down.

The index wiped out almost all the gains of the previous day to form a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts as closing was lower than opening levels.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 11,539.40 and touched the day’s low of 11,498.50 before signing off the session 88.40 points down at 11,516.10.

As the index failed to hold on to the 11,600 level, experts expect consolidation with a negative bias to continue in the coming sessions.

Traders should avoid buying the dip, whereas intraday traders can short below 11,490 and look for a target of 11,390 by placing a stop above intraday high, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"The Nifty50 appears to have witnessed a false breakout in Wednesday's session with a close above 11,600 levels as it has given up all those gains in the Thursday's session by registering a Bearish Candle with a slightly longer upper shadow," Mohammad said.

In case 11,618 proves to be a lower top after a pullback rally from the lows 11,185, then the ideal targets for the index should be the new swing low below 11,185 or a multi-week prolonged consolidation between 11,600 and 11,250.

"Moreover, this fall triggered sell signal on our twin momentum oscillators, which is interestingly accompanied by a 62 percent retracement of the entire fall from the highs of 11,794–11,185 levels,” he said.

"Hence, we don't rule out the end of counter-trend rally at a recent high of 11,618 levels. This will be confirmed if the Nifty closes below 11,500 in the next trading session."

India VIX rose 2.24 percent from 19.66 to 20.10 levels. Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said VIX needs to cool down below 20-18 zones to get for the next leg of the rally.

Despite the correction, options data continued to suggest the same trading range of 11,400-11,800 for the Nifty for the coming sessions.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 followed by 11,600 strike. Call writing was seen at 11,500 then 11,600 strike while Put writing was seen at 10,800 then 11,000 strike.

The Bank Nifty failed to go past the immediate hurdle of 22,500 and fell towards 22,250.

After opening lower at 22,352, the index slipped to the day’s low of 22,267.05 and closed 253.25 points down at 22,320.30, forming an Inside Bar on the daily scale as it traded in between the trading range of the last session.

The Bank Nifty is stuck between 22,000 and 22,750 for the last seven trading sessions and requires a decisive range breakout for the next leg of the rally.

“Now it needs to hold above 22,500 to witness some stability and a move towards 22,750 then 23,200, however, a hold below 22,000 could drag the rate-sensitive index towards 21,750 and 21,500 levels," Taparia said.

Positive setup was seen in Dr Reddy's Labs, HCL Technologies, LIC Housing Finance, Cadila Healthcare, Indraprastha Gas, SRF, Lupin, Jubilant Foodworks, Biocon, Mindtree, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and Havells while weakness was seen in NMDC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Petronet LNG, Power Grid, etc he added.