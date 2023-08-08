Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, experts say 19,700 crucial for upside

For Nifty, 19,650-19,700 levels are crucial for further upside

The Nifty snapped a two-day winning streak to end lower on August 8 as market participants turned cautious ahead of the RBI policy meeting outcome and release of key sets of data later in the week.

The index opened above 19,600 and hit the day's high of 19,627 but soon squandered the gains to slip to 19,533. The index ended at 19,571, down 26 points. It formed a bearish candlestick, which resembled bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts.

"Technically, this pattern indicates rangebound action in the market with weak bias. Nifty is currently placed at the immediate resistance of downsloping trend line around 19,650-19,700 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst, HDFC Securities said.

Unless the index gives a strong close above 19,650-19,700, range-bound action will continue with crucial support at 19,500-19,300.

The negative chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact and indicates a possibility of a new lower top but "we need a confirmation of lower top reversal pattern for bearish impact on the market", Shetti said.

The short-term trend is expected to be choppy. "A move below 19,500 levels could open further weakness down to the next lower supports of 19,400-19,350 levels. A decisive move above the hurdle of 19,700 is likely to bring sharp upside momentum in the market," he said.

As per weekly options data, the maximum Call open interest was at 19,600 strike followed by 20,000 strike, with Call writing at 19,600 strike, then 19,700 & 19,800 strikes. Tthe maximum Put open interest was at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,400 & 19,600 strikes, with Put writing at 19,600 strike, then 19,300 strike.

The options data indicates 19,600-19,700 will be crucial area for the Nifty to move towards 20,000 strike, with support at 19,500-19,300 area.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty jumped 127 points to close at 44,964 and formed a small-bodied bullish candlestick with minor upper shadow on the daily charts.

Overall, the index is experiencing a struggle between the bulls and bears, resulting in consolidation. "There is a visible support level at 44,800, and if the index breaks below this level, it could trigger further downside movements towards 44,600," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst, LKP Securities, said.

On the upside, the resistance is at 45,150. If the index breaks it, it may pave the way for an upward move towards 45,400-45,500, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.