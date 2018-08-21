Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, could witness profit booking near 11,600

The Nifty50 after opening higher extended rally and hit a fresh intraday record high in early trade, but immediately cooled off to remain in range of 42 points for rest of the session before ending the day at record closing high.

The index formed bearish candle on an intraday basis on daily candlestick charts as closing value is lower than the opening. The pattern formed by Nifty looks like Hanging Man as well as Dragonfly Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders but it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index back above its crucial level of 11,550 which is a positive sign.

A Dragonfly Doji is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price which occurs usually at the high point of the day. This pattern is also seen as a trend reversal pattern.

The Nifty50 opened the session at 11,576.20 and closed at 11,570.90 with gain of 19.10 points from its previous closing level of 11,551.75. The index gained to hit an intraday all-time of 11,581.75 which made a small upper shadow while it slipped to an intraday low of 11,539.60 which resulted in long lower shadow.

"Nifty50 moved in an extremely narrow range of 42 points before signing off the session with an indecisive formation which resembles a Hanging Man formation suggesting exhaustion of momentum," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in case the upswing continues then the current upswing shall get extended upto 11,640 levels, but based on trend studies across the time frames he believes that the current leg of upswing shall end around 11,600 levels thereby triggering a short term correction. "Hence, weakness in next session shall continue if it trades below 11,539 levels where as short term trend reversal may get confirmed on a close below 11,485 levels.

He advises traders to book profits by making use of rallies if any towards 11,600 levels and remain on sidelines till correction unfolds.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said the channel study shows that the lower end of the rising channel proved to be a crucial support from where the index is heading towards the upper channel line. "The daily upper Bollinger Band, however, is posing as an intermediate hurdle. Over there the index has formed a Hanging Man candlestick pattern."

India VIX fell by 1.36 percent to 12.85 levels and overall lower volatility suggests a tight grip of the bulls in the market.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) has shifted to 11,400 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,600 then 11,500 strike. Fresh Put writing was seen at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strikes while Call writing was seen at 11,800 then 11,700 strike.

Shift in Option regime suggests extension of up move and option band signifies an immediate trading band in between 11,500 to 11,650 zones, experts said.

"The index remained consolidative for most part of the trading session and small decline is being bought as supports are gradually shifting higher. It formed a Doji Candle on daily scale but forming higher highs - higher lows from last three trading session," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

The index has been respecting to its rising support trend line and now a hold above 11,500 could extend its move towards 11,635 while medium term support is shifting higher to 11,400 zones, he said.

Bank Nifty failed to cross previous day high and remained consolidative in between major trading zones of 28,128 to 28,333.

Taparia said the bank index formed a Dragonfly Doji on daily scale which suggests that only decline is being bought. "Now it has to continue to hold above 28,128 zones to extend its gains towards 28,333 then 28,500 zones while support is seen at 28,000 zones.