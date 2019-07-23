Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, consolidation on cards

After opening higher, Nifty turned volatile and remained rangebound for major part of session before closing moderately lower on July 23. Banking & financials and auto stocks continued to see selling pressure while FMCG and IT shares gained strength.

The index closed lower for fourth consecutive session and formed bearish candle on daily scale, but as it respected 11,300 level, there could be consolidation with a positive bias in coming session, experts feel.

India VIX moved up by 3.21 percent to 13.42 levels.

Nifty opened higher at 11,372.25 and traded in a tight range of around 20-25 points before showing smart recovery in last hour of trade which lifted it to intraday high of 11,398.15. But that recovery immediately sold into and index hit a day's low of 11,302.80 as traders preferred to use 'sell on rise' strategy. It finally settled at 11,331, down 15.20 points.

"Nifty appears to be consolidating around its 200-day exponential moving average (11,297) as its pull back attempt was fizzled out around 11,400 levels before signing off the session with a bearish candle. As Nifty respected Monday's low of 11,301 sideways consolidation with positive bias can be expected even in next trading session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said a close above 11,400 shall induce some more strength among bulls which can result in expansion of pull back rally towards 11,500 levels. Contrary to this a close below 11,300 can drag down the index towards 11,100 kinds of levels, he added.

Mazhar Mohammad said though indices are trading in oversold levels, lower time frame charts are yet to generate buy signals and hence traders are advised to remain neutral on long side till some signs of strength are visible but a short side trade can arise if indices trade below 11,300 levels for atleast 30 minutes with a stop above intraday's high.

Maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,300 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strike.

We have seen Put writing at 11,300 and 11,200 strike while Call writing is at 11,350 followed by 11,400 strike. Option data suggests a shift in lower trading range in between 11,250 to 11,500 zones.

Bank Nifty continued its weakness for fourth consecutive session and drifted towards 29,100 level. The index lost 156.85 points to close at 29,128.10 and formed a bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure was seen at higher levels and it has been forming lower highs - lower lows from last four sessions.

"Till it remains below 29,500 level weakness could continue towards 28,888 while on the upside major hurdle is seen at 29,350 then 29,500 and 29,650 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.