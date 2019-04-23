Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, consolidation may continue around 11,550

Dragged by banks and auto stocks, the Nifty50 slipped into red in late trade and closed lower for the third straight session on April 23, .

The index remained below 11,600 levels but still held its support of 11,550 levels and formed small bearish candle on daily charts.

The formation of a bearish candle followed by a Bearish Belt hold on daily scale indicates that upside remains capped, experts said.

"Nifty50 registered a small bearish candle as it witnessed selling pressure after testing its short-term resistance point placed around its 13 EMA (11,628) before signing off the session with 80 points range," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

As of now, it appears that the corrective structure in the form of wave 4 is actually in progress from the highs of 11,761 registered on April 3 and unfolding in the form of an Expanded Flat whose last leg appears to be from the absolute highs of 11,856 levels, he added.

He said usually these kind of corrective structures end after breaching the intermittent bottom whose value is placed around 11,550 levels and shall end somewhere between 11,550 to 11,514 levels.

Mohammad advised traders to remain neutral on indices till some signs of stability and strength are visible.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,700 followed by 12,000 strike.

Meaningful Call writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,600 strike while Put writing is at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike.

Option band signifies a shift in trading range in between 11,500 to 11,700 zones, experts said, adding there is a shift in Call OI congestion from 12,000 to 11,700 strike which indicates that upside is being restricted to 11,666-11,700 zones.

"Nifty index has given a recent lowest daily close in last sixteen sessions and bears are getting some grip near to major support zones. Now if it fails to hold 11,550 zones, then consolidation breakdown could take it towards 11,500-11,480 then lower levels while resistance is shifting lower to 11,666 zones," said Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bank Nifty remained volatile and drifted towards 29,450 zones as it failed to hold multiple support of 29,650 zones. The index closed 208.25 points lower at 29,479.70 and formed Three Black Crows pattern on daily scale which implies that supply is visible at higher levels as it tumbled down from its life time high of 30,669 zones.

"Now till it holds below 29,750 levels it could extend its losses towards 29,250 and then 29,000 zones while on the upside major hurdle is seen at 30,000 zones," said Taparia.