Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, consolidation likely to continue

Consolidation may continue going ahead

The Nifty closed flat amid volatility on August 22 despite a healthy uptrend in global peers.

The index opened higher but remained in the 19,381-19,444 range before closing the session at 19,397, up three points. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candlestick with a minor upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating a lack of strength at higher levels.

"Technically, this market action indicates range-bound movement in the market at the highs. This also signals a lack of strength in the market to sustain the upside bounce," Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Since last week, the index has been moving in the 19,500-19,250 range or 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) of 19,475 and 50-DEMA at 19,275. Unless the range is broken decisively on either side, consolidation will likely continue, experts said.

Negative chart patterns like lower tops and bottoms continued and the Nifty seems to be forming a smaller lower top within a narrow range.

Shetti said the repeated testing of the immediate support around 19,300-19,250 and a lack of strength to sustain the highs can result in a break of supports. On the higher side, the resistance is at around 19,450-19,500.

The options data also indicates that 19,400-19,500 is expected to be the key resistance, with support at 19,300-19,200.

The maximum weekly Call open interest was at 19,400, 19,500, 19,600 and 19,700 strikes, with Call writing at 19,400 strike, then 19,700 strike. The maximum Put open interest was at 19,300 strike, followed by 19,200 strike, with Put writing at 19,200 strike, then 19,400 strike.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty tried to get back above the falling support trendline but failed to sustain above 44,000 and reversed gains to close near the day's low.

The index settled at 43,993, down nine points and formed a bearish candlestick on the daily scale.

"Bank Nifty has tried to sustain above 44,000, however as the day progressed it witnessed selling pressure and closed marginally in the red. The pullback towards key hourly moving averages placed in the range 44,000 – 44,100 is providing a stiff resistance," Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The selling pressure will continue unless the index holds above the resistance zone, he said. On the downside, Bank Nifty can slip to 43,500 in the short term.

The broader markets traded higher, with a strong breadth. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained 1.1 percent and 0.81 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.