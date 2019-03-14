App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; consolidation likely but 11,383 crucial for bulls

As twin momentum oscillators, which usually have higher accuracy in catching short term turning points are on sell mode, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to refrain from maintaining or creating fresh long positions at this juncture.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 took a breather on March 14 and closed flat after witnessing a rally in previous three consecutive sessions. The broader markets also barely changed against its previous close.

The index remained in a range of 30 points for major part of the session and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as closing is way below its opening price.

Considering breather after a three-day rally indicates that there could be some more consolidation in the coming session, but the major downside is unlikely, experts said, adding 11,383 is crucial level for bulls.

The Nifty50 after positive opening at 11,382.50 traded higher for nearly one hour and hit an intraday high of 11,383.45 after RBI's latest statement on liquidity infusion in the system. But the index failed to sustain those gains and hit a day's low of 11,313.75. The index remained rangebound for major part of the session and closed at 11,343.30, up 1.60 points.

"Nifty50 registered a bearish candle on intraday charts, suggesting that market hit a pause mode for time being," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said, in next trading session if Nifty slips below 11,313 then it shall attract further selling pressure for the day which may then hint at a short term top around March 14 high of 11,383. In such a scenario initial target shall be in the zone of 11,227–11,180, he added.

As twin momentum oscillators, which usually have higher accuracy in catching short term turning points are on sell mode, he advised traders to refrain from maintaining or creating fresh long positions at this juncture.

India VIX moved down by 0.98 percent to 15.12. VIX has been hovering near to 15 but it has recently declined from higher zones which is supporting the overall bullish stance, experts said, adding option band signifies a shift in higher trading range in between 11,150 to 11,450 zones.

On Option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strike.

Put writing is at 11,300 followed by 11,200 strike while Call writing is at 11,400 followed by 11,500 strike.

"On immediate basis Nifty index has to continue to hold above 11,280 to extend its upmove towards 11,400-11,450 while on the downside support exists at 11,280 then 11,222," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty opened positive and hit a fresh life-time high of 29,070, however, it failed to hold above 29,000 and slipped marginally towards 28,800. It later recovered from lower levels but formed a bearish candle on the daily scale. The index closed 38.80 points higher at 28,923.10.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 28,688 to extend its momentum towards new life-time high of 29,000 then 29,250 while on the downside major support exists at 28,500 then 28,388," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 05:16 pm

