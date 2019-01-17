Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle but momentum to remain strong above 10,800

The Nifty50 continued to consolidate on Thursday, but managed to close in the green and hold 10,900 levels despite global weakness, driven by technology and select banking & financials and auto stocks.

The index formed small bearish candle intraday as closing price is lower than opening, which resembles a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the daily scale.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 10,920.85 followed by rangebound trade drifted lower in late morning deals and hit an intraday low of 10,844.65. But the index managed to recoup losses in afternoon and touched a day's high of 10,930.65. It closed 14.90 points higher at 10,905.20.

Experts expect the positive momentum to continue in coming sessions if the Nifty holds 10,800 levels on closing basis.

"Nifty50 appears to be on a consolidation mode as trading range remained narrower with a 61 points move for second day in a row as the index registered a small bearish candle which resembles a Hanging Man," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as this formation is registered immediately after the breakout it may not have much negative impact which is usually the case after a short term uptrend.

As intraday dip is swiftly bought into by market participants one can remain positively biased as long as Nifty sustains above 10,800 on closing basis, he advised.

According to Mazhar, once the said index manages a close above 10,985 levels then much bigger targets beyond 11,000 can be expected. Hence he advised traders to remain long by trailing their stop to below 10,800 on closing basis.

In F&O space, there was decent open interest addition in Nifty as well as BankNifty. In line to the previous two session, put writers continued adding positions in 10,900 strike.

On the other side, open interest addition was seen 10,900-11,100 call options. Maximum open interest concentration for January series remains intact in 11,000 call and 10,500 put option.

"10,840-10,800 shall continue to act as a crucial support zone. Till the support zone holds, there is scope for the index to stretch a bit on the upside. The upside potential, however, looks limited to 11,000-11,050," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

Structurally the Nifty seems to be forming a multi week Ending Diagonal, whose last leg is unfolding on the upside, he feels.