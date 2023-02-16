 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle but experts say trend remains positive

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

The sentiment will remain positive as long as the index holds the support at 17,800-17,900, which can take the Nifty beyond the January high of 18,200, experts say

The Nifty reclaimed 18,100 but failed to hold on to the gains amid a late selling push and ended 20 points higher at 18,035.80.on February 16, the weekly F&O expiry day.

A rally in technology, metal and select pharma stocks helped the index but selling in select banking & financial services, auto and FMCG names capped the gains.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, as the closing was lower than opening level but formed higher highs, higher lows for the third consecutive session, which is a positive sign.

The sentiment will remain positive as long as the index holds the support area of 17,800-17,900, which will take the Nifty to January's high of 18,200, experts said.