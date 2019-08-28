Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle ahead of F&O expiry, focus on stock-specific opportunities

The Nifty snapped its three-day winning streak to close sharply lower on August 28, a day ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts. The fear of global recession amid trade tensions and a likely drop in Q1 domestic GDP growth dented market sentiment.

The index managed to hold 11,000 level as dips were bought into, but settled the trade lower to form a bearish candle on the daily chart followed by a doji candle in the previous session.

Experts say as long as the Nifty holds 10,750 level, a sharp fall is unlikely and there could be rangebound trade in coming sessions.

After opening flat at 11,101.30, the Nifty hit an intraday high of 11,129.65, only to slip into the red immediately. The index extended losses as the day progressed and hit the day's low of 10,987.65, though the buying in late trade curtailed some losses. It closed 59.30 points lower at 11,046.10.

"Nifty50 appears to have undergone profit booking ahead of the expiry session as it registered a bearish candle before signing off the session. However, today's sell off looks quite normal as market has briskly rallied around 500 points in just three sessions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist, Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said unless the Nifty slipped below 10,750, bulls could continue to remain optimistic and adopt a buy on dips kind of strategy.

However, afresh pattern breakout in the Nifty was likely to occur on a close above 11,181 levels, which could open up much bigger targets for the index, Mohammad said. "Meanwhile initial targets continue to remain around 11,257 levels," he said.

For time being, Mohammad advised traders to focus on stock-specific opportunities rather than betting on index until it stabilised and witnessed some strength.

India VIX moved up by 5.15 percent to 16.83 levels.

Maximum put open interest was at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike, while maximum call open interest was at 11,200 followed by 11,100 strike. Meaningful Call writing was seen at 11,100 followed by 11,200 strike while put unwinding was seen at all the immediate strike price.

The option data indicated that the Nifty could trade in the range of 10,950-11,100 in coming sessions.

The Bank Nifty failed to hold its positive momentum and drifted sharply towards 27,650 levels. The index closed at 27,804.30, down 1.14 percent and formed a bearish candle followed by a doji on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher levels.

"The index needs to cross and hold 28,000 levels to witness an upmove towards 28,388 then 28,500 levels, while on the downside supports are seen at 27,500 then 27,350 levels,” said Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

