The index closed a tad below 11,450 levels and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

11,400 could be crucial support for Nifty, so if that gets broken then there could be further selling pressure in coming sessions, experts said, adding volatility is likely to be seen on expiry day.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,531.45 and hit a day's high of 11,546.20, but saw selling pressure in last hour of trade and hit an intraday low of 11,413. The index closed 38.30 points lower at 11,445.

"Nifty50 registered a bearish candle with a lower top, which appears to be a cause for concern. Failure to build on to the gains of gap-up opening is suggesting lack of conviction on the part of bulls at higher levels who has chosen to book profits by making use of strength," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said in next trading session if Nifty closes below 11,400 then selling pressure may get further accentuated in the new series.

As Nifty appears to be entering into high volatile phase it is advisable for traders not to initiate any fresh positions by making use of dip on expiry session, he added.

According to Mazhar Mohammad, strength on Nifty can be expected only on a close above 11,550 levels which shall then pave the way for test of life time highs placed around 11,760 levels.

Nifty Bank closed above psychological 30,000 levels for the first time, up 137.65 points at 30,019.80.