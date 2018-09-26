Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle ahead of F&O expiry; 11,000 crucial for bulls

The Nifty50 closed rangebound session mildly lower on Wednesday as traders turned cautious ahead of Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due tonight and expiry of September futures & options contracts on Thursday. The index failed to extend previous day's gains.

The Nifty after gap up opening gradually slipped into red in morning itself and remained rangebound with negative bias for rest of the session. The index closed marginally in the red, forming bearish candle on the daily charts.

The sectoral trend was mixed with Nifty FMCG (down 1.5 percent), IT (1.9 percent) and PSU Bank (1.9 percent) indices falling the most while the Nifty Midcap index outperformed benchmark indices, rising third of a percent.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,145.55, which was also an intraday high, but gradually turned lower in morning itself to break 11,000 levels and hit a day's low of 10,993.05. It managed to recover some losses from day's low in late trade and closed 13.70 points lower at 11,053.80.

"Albeit Nifty50 registered a large bearish candle the real intraday trading range appears to be narrower between 11,065–11,000 levels as optimistic opening tick of 11,145 didn't last even for couple of minutes. Hence, we safely presume that it was a day of consolidation post Tuesday's bigger upmove in a narrow range," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said sustaining above Wednesday's low of 10,993 levels next session will remain sideways with positive bias. "However, the zone of 11,145–11,170 shall remain as resistance in the near term. Once the said resistance is cleared then the rally may initially get extended upto 11,223 levels."

On the downsides if Nifty50 consistently trades below 10,993 levels atleast for one hour then the downsing shall get extended in the zone of 10,943–10,866 levels and breach of 10,866 shall resume the downswing with initial target towards 10,770 levels, Mazhar feels.

India VIX moved up by 2.68 percent to 17.13 levels.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,200 followed by 11,100 strike. Put writing is at 11,000 followed by 10,950 strikes while Call writing is at 11,200 then 11,100 strike.

Higher VIX suggests volatile swing are likely to continue in the market and option band signifies a wider trading range in between 10,850 to 11,171 zones, experts said.

"The Nifty50 formed a bearish candle as it closed below its opening zone and price behaviour suggests tug of war and volatile swing could continue between bulls and bears," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

He said now the index has to hold above 11,000 zones to witness a bounce back move towards 11,080 then 11,171 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 10,980 then 10,929 levels.

Bank Nifty opened positive but made an opening high and remained in a trading range of 200 points for most part of the session. It crossed previous day high and negated the formation of lower highs – lower lows but absence of follow up buying was missing at higher levels. The index closed 45.95 points higher at 25,376.30.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 25,250 zones to witness an up move towards 25,650 then 25,800 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 25,000 then 24,750 marks," Taparia said.