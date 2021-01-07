Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle after hitting record high, consolidation likely to continue

The Nifty50 hit a fresh record high but wiped out all the gains in late trade to close flat with a negative bias despite positive global cues on January 7. Select FMCG, IT and pharma stocks weighed on the market but buying in metals and select banks capped losses.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 14,253.75 and immediately hit an intraday record high of 14,256.25 but wiped out gains to hit the day's low of 14,123.10. The index settled at 14,137.40, down 8.90 points.

The index formed a bearish candle as closing was lower than the opening level but continued forming higher highs for the eleventh trading sessions. The index needs to report a strong close above 14,250 for a strong momentum, till then consolidation may continue, experts said.

As the Nifty appears to be in the consolidation phase, traders should remain neutral till the index witnesses a fresh breakout in either direction, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in said.

"This back to back negative closes certainly look to have damaged the strong upward momentum," Mohammad said.

If the Nifty slips below 14,120 in the next session, then the weakness shall get extended upto 14,000 but trend reversal in the favour of the bears shall not be considered unless the Nifty closes below 13,950.

Upward strength shall not be presumed unless a close above 14,250 is witnessed, he said. In case of a positive close, the Nifty shall expand its upmove towards 14,500 levels.

India VIX fell by 1.83 percent from 21 to 20.61. "Volatility needs to cool down below 20 zones to support the bullish market setup and fuel the next rally with the higher market base," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The options data indicated that the Nifty could see an immediate trading range of 14,000- 14,400 for the coming sessions.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 14,000 followed by 14,500 strike. Minor Call writing was seen at 14,200 then 14,500 strike, while Put writing was seen at 13,900 then 13,500 strike.

The Bank Nifty opened gap up at 32,129.80 and saw a slight dip in the initial hour followed by an escalated move up to 32,177.40. However, a correction was seen in the second half of the day and the index slipped to an intraday low of 31,911.50.

The index settled the day with gains of 158.10 points at 31,956 and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale as it closed lower than its opening levels.

"The index has to continue to hold above 31,750 to witness an up move towards 32,200 and 32,500 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 31,500 and 31,200 levels," Taparia said.

Positive setup was seen in IDFC First Bank, Bharat Forge, Shriram Transport Finance, Sun TV Network, Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Mcdowell Holdings, Cummins India, Hindalco, NMDC, Bharti Airtel, M&M Financial, Max Financial Services, Havells, Jubilant Foodworks, UBL, L&T and Voltas. Weakness was seen in HUL, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Biocon, NTPC and Maruti, he added.