Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, 200-DEMA crucial for further direction

The Nifty remained under pressure throughout the session and wiped out around 40 percent of the previous day's gains on October 10. The sell-off was led by banking stocks after IndusInd Bank Q2 earnings and commentary signalled concerns over asset quality.

The index closed below 11,250 levels but bounced back after testing the 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA), placed at 11,219, with an intraday low of 11,208.55, and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

Experts feel the 200-DEMA is key to further direction. If it falls below the same, then there could be more selling pressure coming in.

After opening lower at 11,280.50, the Nifty extended losses and hit an intraday low of 11,208.55 in afternoon. The index closed 78.80 points lower at 11,234.50.

"It appears to be the day of consolidation on the bourses, after the 231 points rally witnessed in Wednesday's session as the Nifty50 registered a small bearish candle with a narrow range of 85 points before signing off the day," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said if the Nifty sustains above 11,208 levels (intraday low), it should stabilise and resume its upmove with an initial target of 11,321. A strong close above it, could can take the Nifty towards its critical resistance of 11,400.

But, if the counter trades below 11,208 levels for at least 30 minutes, then intraday selling can resume with initial targets of 11,130, he said.

However, considering the strong move witnessed on October 9, traders were advised to hold long positions, with a stop below 11,090 levels, Mazhar Mohammad said.

According to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty may see some consolidation in the range narrow range of 11,070-11,400.

The Nifty Bank fell sharply, though it managed to close above 28,000 levels. The index closed 2.68 percent lower at 28,013.45, wiping out 75 percent of previous day's gains and formed a bearish candle that resembled a bearish belt hold kind of pattern on the daily charts.