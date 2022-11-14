 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 18,400 can decide further uptrend

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST

A decisive close above 18,400 can take the Nifty towards its record high of 18,604. Immediate support is at 18,300-18,200 followed by 18,000, experts said

The Nifty consolidated above 18,300 and closed 21 points lower at 18,329 on November 14, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening level.

The index moved closer to 18,400, which can play an important role in the coming session as a decisive close above the level can take the Nifty towards the record high of 18,604, with immediate support at 18,300-18,200 followed by 18,000, experts said.

"The hourly chart shows that a rising trendline drawn from the previous key swing highs acted as a resistance near 18,400. On the downside, the zone of 18,300-18,200 is now acting as a support as per the principle of role reversal," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The Nifty has to stay above 18,300-18,200 to keep the upside trajectory intact. A breach will drag the index again to 18,000, the market expert said.

On the Options front, the maximum Call open interest remained at 19,000 strike followed by 19,500 strike, which both are deep out-of-money Calls (which generally trade much higher than current levels and are much riskier bets than strike prices near current levels), with Call writing at 18,400 strike then 19,000 strike.