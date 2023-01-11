 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 18,000 crucial for bulls make a comeback

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 11, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

If the Index goes past 18,000, it can climb to 18,200-18,300 but if below 17,800, the correction can extend to 17,700-17,675, say experts

The Nifty ended a tad lower after a volatile session on January 11, as traders turned cautious a day ahead of the release of CPI inflation data for December.

The index opened flat but remained volatile, swinging between the day’s low of 17,824 and high of 17,976. It ended the session 18.5 points down at 17,896.

The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts, which resembled a high-wave pattern. Going ahead, 18,000 is expected to be a crucial level. If the index reclaims 18,000 and stays above it, it can climb to 18,200-18,300, with support at 17,800, experts said.

Auto, FMCG, pharma and oil & gas stocks were under pressure, while banking & financial services, technology and metal stocks supported the market.

"Currently the market is witnessing non-directional activity and perhaps traders are waiting for either side breakout," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

He expects the index to rally towards 18,100-18,150 once it goes past 18,000 but if the Nifty slips below 17,800, it can slide further to 17,700-17,675.