Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 17,900 vital for upside

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Weakness will persist as long as the index remains below 17,900. A pullback is possible above 17,900 and can take the index to 17,950-18,000, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has said

The Nifty remained range-bound and closed a tad lower on February 21, as most sectors, barring FMCG, ended in the red, with information technology and PSU banks emerging as the biggest losers.

After opening higher at 17,906, the index rose to the day’s high of 17,925 but slipped to a low of 17,800 in late trade. It ended the day 18 points lower at 17,827.

It formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts, making lower highs, lower lows for the third consecutive session.

The Nifty has been taking support at 17,800 as well as the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 17,824. If these levels are broken, the index can fall to 17,700, while 17,900-18,000 is expected to be the resistance, experts said.