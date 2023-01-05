 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 17,900 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 05, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

If support holds at 17,900, the index can jump to 18,100-18,200 but a breach can drag the index to 17,770, its lowest level of December

The Nifty extended losses for the second successive day on January 5, slipping below the psychologically vital 18,000 mark after the Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated that the US central bank will continue its aggressive stance to control inflation.

After opening higher at 18,102, the index climbed to 18,120 but immediately erased the gains and sank to the day’s low of 17,893. It managed to recover some of the losses in the last hour to close 51 points lower at 17,992.

The index formed a bearish candle with long lower shadow, indicating support-based buying which helped it cut losses by taking strong support at the 17,900 mark. In case of further recovery, the index can jump to 18,100-18,200 but a breach of the support can drag the index to 17,770, the lowest level in December, experts said.

Banking & financial services, and technology stocks pulled the benchmark index down, while buying in auto, FMCG, metal and pharma supported the market.

"A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart with long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates downside continuation amidst volatility. The upside recovery of Thursday signal that buying is expected to emerge from near the lower support of around 17,750-17,800 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Negative chart patterns like lower tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and the Nifty is expected to revisit the recent swing lows of 17,775 in the short term, he said. Any upside bounce could encounter resistance around 18,100, he said.