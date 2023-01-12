 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 17,800 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 12, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

If the Nifty holds 17,800, consolidation is likely to continue but a sharp correction will follow if the index breaches the level

Representative image.

The Nifty ended lower for the third straight session on weekly expiry on January 12, as investors seem to have turned cautious ahead of the release of CPI data and December quarter results of IT majors.

The index opened higher at 17,921 and hit an intraday high of 17,946 but squandered the gains in the initial hour of the trade itself to move lower for the rest of the session. The index closed 38 points down at 17,858.

It slipped below its 100-day exponential moving average (DEMA; 17,882) and also the 50 DEMA (18,113) but defended 17,800, the crucial support area.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with a long lower shadow, indicating support-based buying. Hence, if the Nifty holds 17,800, consolidation is likely to continue but if slips lower, a sharp correction is likely, experts said.

The next support is expected to be 17,500, which is close to 200 DEMA, with the upper side hurdle at 18,000-18,200, experts said.

Oil & gas and banking & financial services, FMCG, metal and pharma stocks pulled the market down.