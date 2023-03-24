 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 16,800 is the level to watch

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

The recent low of 16,800 is expected to be crucial. If the Nifty slips below it, it can slide further to 16,500, while 17,200 remains a key hurdle on the upside, experts have said

The Nifty extended losses for the second day on March 24 on some last-hour selling, some surprise amendments to the finance bill 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha, that hit investor sentiment and mixed global cues.

The Nifty opened flat but went past 17,100 amid volatility early in the day but selling pressure in the later part of the session saw the index close 132 points down at 16,945.

The index formed a bearish candlestick on the daily as well as weekly charts, with the momentum indicator relative strength index (RSI) showing a bearish crossover.

Hence, the recent low of 16,800 is expected to be crucial on the downside. If the index slips below it, a further correction toward 16,500, which has the second-highest open interest build-up on the Put side, is likely. On the upside, 17,200 remains a key hurdle, experts said.