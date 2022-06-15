Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 15,659 is the level to watch

The Nifty remained range-bound for yet another session, with the street cautiously waiting for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting to be shared late evening on June 15.

The index opened flat at 15,729 and remained in a 100-point range (intraday high of 15,784 and intraday low of 15,679). The index settled 40 points down at 15,692.

It, however, managed to defend 15,659, its lowest point of 2022 it sank to in the previous session. If the index manages to stay above 15,659, there is a chance of it surpassing 16,000 in the coming sessions, experts said.

The index formed a small-bodied bearish candlestick on the daily chart, as the closing was lower than the opening level.

"Technically at this point in time, it is important for the index to sustain above 15,659 levels to stem further breakdown. In that scenario, bulls can make an attempt to bridge the bearish gap present between 15,886 and 16,172 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

If the index breaches 15,659 on a closing basis, expect a larger correction but some support is present around 15,300 levels.

As global markets await the Fed outcome, it will be prudent to remain neutral for the day, the market expert said.

The broader space turned positive. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained 0.35 percent and 0.6 percent. About 1,038 shares advanced against 878 declining shares on the NSE.

India VIX, the fear index rose, by 1.18 percent to 22.15 levels, indicating more volatile swings ahead, experts said.

On the options front, there was a maximum Call open interest at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike, while maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,000 strike followed by 15,500 strike.

The Nifty witnessed maximum Call writing at 16,000 strike followed by 16,100 strike, while minor Put writing was seen at 15,500 strike then 15,400 strike.

The data indicates that the Nifty can see a broad trading range of 15,400-16,200 in the coming sessions.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty also opened flat at 33,318 and after a volatile session closed 28 points up at 33,339. It formed a Doji candle on the daily scale.

"It negated its lower lows formation of the last 10 sessions. Now, till it holds below 33,750, weakness may be seen towards 33,000 and 32,500, whereas hurdles are placed at 33,750 and 34,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the F&O stock front, a positive setup was seen in Coromandel International, Mahanagar Gas, M&M Financial, PVR, Indian Hotels, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Trent and SRF, he said.

Weakness was seen in ONGC, IOC, NALCO, Apollo Tyres, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, PFC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Chemicals, Hindalco, Sun TV Network, UPL and Canara Bank, he added.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.