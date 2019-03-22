App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, 11,572 may be key hurdle

Mazhar Mohammad said in next session if Nifty closes below 11,412 levels then it may set the tone for bigger correction which may eventually lead the index towards 11,230 kinds of levels.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 started the day higher but failed to hold on to the gains seen in the morning and closed lower on Friday. Traders preferred to take money off the table on last day of truncated week after Federal Reserve preferred to hold rate and indicated no rate hikes in 2019.

The index closed below psychological 11,500 levels and formed bearish candle on daily charts for the second consecutive session.

It continued uptrend for fifth consecutive week and gained 0.3 percent, forming small bearish candle which resembles a 'Doji' kind of formation on the weekly charts.

related news

The index negated its formation of higher lows after eight trading sessions which implies that some pause is visible at higher levels, experts said, adding 11,400 could be crucial support for the market.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,549.20 extended gains and hit a day's high of 11,572.80, but it wiped out all gains after an initial hour and drifted lower to hit an intraday low of 11,434.55. The index closed at 11,456.90, down 64.10 points.

"Weakness appears to be getting more pronounced in Nifty50 as the said index registered bearish candles for two consecutive sessions in a row which resulted in a Doji kind of indecisive formation on weekly charts," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said already broader market appears to be under pressure and in corrective mode as market breadth remained negative and in favour of bears for major part of the week even on day’s with positive closes.

Hence, in next session if Nifty closes below 11,412 levels then it may set the tone for bigger correction which may eventually lead the index towards 11,230 kinds of levels, he added.

For time being, as 11,572 appears to be a critical hurdle, he feels and advised traders not to create long positions in hurry by making use of current dip rather they will be better off by going long only on a close above 11,572 levels.

India VIX moved up by 1.53 percent to 16.27 levels.

Volatility has come down from highs but slightly moved from its base of 14 zones so some volatile cues could be seen, experts said, adding option band signifies a trading range in between 11,300 to 11,600 zones.

On Option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike.

Put writing is at 11,600 followed by 11,450 strike while Meaningful Call writing is at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike.

"Now till Nifty index holds below 11,550 zone weakness could be seen towards 11,400 then 11,333 zone while on the upside hurdle is seen at 11,500 then 11,550 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty made a new life-time high of 30,008 intraday but witnessed profit booking at higher levels and drifted sharply towards 29,508 zone. The index closed 249.70 points lower at 29,582.50.

"It finally negated its higher lows formation after fourteen trading sessions and formed Bearish Engulfing candle on daily scale which indicates that supply is visible at higher levels," Chandan Taparia said.

Now till it holds below 29,888 zone it can extend its losses towards 29,250 then 29,000 zone while on the upside major hurdle is seen at 30,000 zone, he added.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Hitesh Patel, Accused in Sterling Biotech Fraud of Rs 8,100 Crore, Nab ...

In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Cr ...

SpiceJet Seeks Planes from Other Sources after India Grounds 737 MAX F ...

RJD Gets Its Way as Congress Settles for 9 Seats in Bihar Mahagathband ...

ED Arrests Zakir Naik's Close Aide in Money Laundering Case in Mumbai

Karnataka Authority Cancels Ola Cabs’ Licence, Banned From Plying fo ...

News18 Assam Journalist Stabbed Repeatedly by Restaurant Owner, Employ ...

West Indies a Good Tournament Team, Can Win World Cup: Brathwaite

Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang on Netflix's Delhi Crime: We Realised Po ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

General Elections 2019: The state of the economy ahead of Lok Sabha po ...

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Why your top talent is leaving? May be it's the onboarding process

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustain ...

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unse ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.