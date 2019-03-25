App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; 11434 crucial for bulls to reclaim lost glory

The index slipped below its crucial support of 5-days exponential moving average placed at 11,420, which has been acting as crucial support for the index since 21 February.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 closed in negative territory for the third consecutive day in a row on Monday to close below its crucial support at 11400 levels. The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a Hammer kind of pattern.

The index slipped below its crucial support of 5-days exponential moving average placed at 11,420, which has been acting as crucial support for the index since 21 February.

The Nifty50 took support near its 13-days EMA placed at 11,308 before bouncing towards 11,350 levels. The index closed 102 points lower at 11,354. The Nifty50 hit an intraday low of 11,311 and an intraday high of 11,395 in trade today.

For bulls to reclaim lost glory, the index has to close above Monday’s bearish gap zone present between 11,395-11,434 levels, suggest expert. And, if the index fails to hold on to 11311, the chances of the index slipping towards 11200 will increase, they say.

related news

“Late recovery from the intraday lows of 11311 resulted in Hammer kind of formation as the bearish candle has a slightly little longer shadow. At this juncture, this formation itself shall not be construed as a recovery sign unless Nifty50 closes above Monday’s bearish gap zone present between 11395 – 11434 levels. Hence, a close above 11434 can be an initial sign of strength for bulls,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“On the other hand if Nifty fails to sustain above 11311 levels then it can continue its slide towards critical support present in the bullish gap zone of 11227 – 11187 levels registered on 12th March,” he said.

Mohammad further added that for the time being, traders should continue to avoid fresh long side exposure unless Nifty closes above 11434 levels.

On the Options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 11000 followed by 11200 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11500 followed by 11600 strikes.

Meaningful Call writing is seen at 11400 followed by 11500 strikes while Put writing is seen at 11,300 followed by 11,100 strikes while. Option band signifies a lower trading range in between 11200 to 11450 zones.

India VIX moved up by 1.93 percent at 16.59 levels. Volatility fell down from highs but moved from its base of 14 zones so some volatile cues could be seen.

“The Nifty index opened negative and remained under pressure for the most part of the session as it drifted towards 11300 zones. It formed a Bearish Candle on the daily scale while mild recovery was witnessed in last hour of the session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal told Moneycontrol.

“However, till it holds below 11550 zones weakness could be seen towards 11250 then 11200 zones while on the upside hurdle is seen at 11450 then 11500 zones,” he said.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Technicals

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

UK Criminals Stuff Dead Rats With Mobile Phones, Drugs to Smuggle Them ...

YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive ...

BJP Fields Greenhorn Pitamber Acharya Against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ...

Pak Woman Chained, Tortured by Husband For 20 Days For 'Being Possesse ...

UK Jail Officials Seize Drugs, Mobile Phones Smuggled Into Prison in D ...

7 Detained over Alleged Forced Conversion, Underage Marriages of 2 Tee ...

IPL 2019 | I Always Wanted to Get Back to IPL: Ingram

2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review: Fun, Frugal & Formidable

China Welcomes Goodwill Message Exchange Between Modi, Khan on Pakista ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' promise rings hollow with continued viole ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.