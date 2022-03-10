English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Technical View | Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold pattern, volatility down

    It will be prudent to remain neutral on the index unless the NIfty closes above 16,820, says Mazhar Mohammad of ChartviewIndia

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    March 10, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST

    The Nifty failed to hold on to its immediate resistance of 16,750 due to profit booking at higher levels to end off the day’s high, resulting in a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on the daily charts.

    A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the day making up the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

    Hence, "in the next couple of trading sessions, it remains critical for the index to sustain above the day's bullish gap zone placed between 16,447 and 16,418 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at ChartviewIndia.

    Cooling of oil prices, the rally in Asian counterparts and the BJP marching ahead of rivals in four of the five state elections supported the market sentiment.

    The Nifty opened more than 400 points higher at 16,757.10, which was also the day's high, but selling pressure at higher levels saw the index drop to 16,447.90, the day's low. The Nifty settled at 16,594.90, up 1.53 percent, gaining for the third consecutive session.

    Close

    Related stories

    Unless the Nifty closes above 16,820, further strength cannot be expected, Mohammad said. "In that scenario, strength shall initially extend towards 17,000 levels," he said.

    The inability of the bulls to sustain above 16,418 on a closing basis can lead to sharp profit-booking, he said. For the time, it would be prudent to remain neutral on the index unless it closes above 16,820.

    Also read: Market ends higher for the third day, 5 factors that supported the sentiment

    The volatility index fell 6.87 percent to 25.58 levels, which also supported the market. For markets to stabilise, India VIX, the fear index, should drop to around 20, experts said.

    On the option front, there was a maximum Call open interest at 18,000 strike followed by 17,000 strike, while maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,000 strike then 15,500 strike.

    Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,800 strike followed by 16,700 strike, while marginal Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike then 15,800 strike. This data indicates a wider trading range for the Nifty at 16,000 to 17,000 levels in coming sessions.

    Also read: Gainers & Losers: Five stocks that moved the most on March 10

    Banking index

    The Bank Nifty opened gap up at 35,154 and hit the day’s high of 35,374 but failed to hold the gains and slipped to 34,218.

    It recovered some of the lost ground in the last hour of the day and closed 660 points higher at 34,476, forming a bearish candle on the daily scale, as the closing was lower than the opening level.

    "Now it has to hold above 34,000 levels, for an up move towards 34,750 and 35,000 whereas support can be seen at 33,750 and 33,333 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    On the stocks front, positive setup was seen in Adani Enterprises, Cholamandalam Investment, DLF, Tata Steel, SBI, United Spirits, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Page Industries, L&T Technology, Tata Chemicals, PVR, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Divis Labs, Hindalco Industries and Cipla, he said. Weakness was seen in Coforge, Gail, Coal India and Petronet LNG.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technical View #Technicals
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.