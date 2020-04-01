Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold pattern, traders can use dip to go long

The Nifty50 started April on a losing note, as it remained under selling pressure from the word go and ended the day 4 percent lower. Spiralling global coronavirus infections coupled with worries over banks’ stressed assets and weak March auto sales numbers made traders nervous.

The index erased all its gains of the previous day and made a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on daily charts.

The pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day and the index declines throughout the session, making a large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

As the index continued to move in the 7,500-9,000 range, experts say the fall can be bottomed out at above-7,800 levels. Traders are advised to use the present dip as an opportunity to go long.

After opening lower at 8,584.10, the Nifty extended losses as the day progressed to hit an intraday low of 8,198.35. The index ended the day at 8,253.80, down 343.95 points or 4 percent.

The market will be closed on April 2 on account of Ram Navami.

Despite a 4 percent fall, advance/decline ratio remained positive as the number of scrips closed with gains (937) was marginally higher than those that closed in the negative zone (822).

"Hence, today's fall in the index can be regarded as profit-booking ahead of Thursday’s market holiday," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

However, if we go purely by technical charts, then it appears that the Nifty is retracing only recent leg of rally from the lows of 7,511– 9,038 and hence, the current leg of fall shall bottom out above 7,800, provided technical observations are on the right side, he said.

In that scenario, the present dip can be an opportunity to go long, he added.

"A close below 7,800 shall negate bullish assumptions, which will force us to take a neutral stance on the index once again but strength in the index shall resume on a close above 8,680 levels with bigger targets," Mohammad said.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research-Derivatives, Kotak Securities, says the medium-term trend remains negative, with the possibility of the index testing 7,500-7,700 levels. "We expect volatility to remain high for an extended time period," Agrawal said.

The options data indicates an immediate trading range for the Nifty at around 7,500 to 9,000.

On the monthly options front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 9,000 and then 10,000 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 8,000 then 7,500 strike.

India VIX fell by 6.03 percent to 60.52 levels.

The Bank Nifty underperformed the benchmark index for the third consecutive session and fell by 4.89 percent to close at 18,208.30.

After the Inside Bar formation of the previous day, the banking index breached the low of the last two sessions and fell sharply towards 18,000 zone to form a bearish candle on the daily chart.

"The index is hovering around 61.80 percent retracement level of the recent upmove from 16,116 to 21,462. If it breaks and sustains below 18,000 mark, then we may see further correction towards 17,000 and 16,600 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"On the flipside, resistance for the Bank Nifty is placed at 19,200 and then 20,000 levels. Till the time, the index sustains below 18,700 levels, the bears will have an upper hand and we may see selling pressure on the bounce-back move," he added.