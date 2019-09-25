Technical View: Nifty forms bearish belt hold pattern, selling may intensify if index breaks 11,382

Bears seem to have returned to Dalal Street on September 25, a day ahead of the expiry of monthly futures and contracts. The Nifty started off the trade lower and extended the selling pressure as the day progressed.

The sell-off across the globe after the news of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, which sparked fears of political uncertainty in the US, unnerved the markets. On the domestic front, the irregularities in lending by Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) and worries over margins of auto companies amid discount offerings dented sentiment.

The index closed well below 11,500 levels and formed a bearish belt hold pattern on the daily charts.

A bearish belt hold pattern is formed when the opening price is the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the session, making up the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

Experts expect the Nifty to be volatile amid F&O expiry but if the index breaks 11,382, the crucial support level, then the selling could intensify.

After opening lower at 11,564.85, which was also an intraday high, the Nifty remained under pressure throughout the session and hit the day's low of 11,416.10. The index closed 148 points, or 1.28 percent, lower at 11,440.20.

"Nifty50 registered a bearish belt hold kind of formation as it remained under selling pressure from the word go. In this process, it has almost made an attempt to bridge the bullish gap present in the zone of 11,471–11,382 levels registered on September 23," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told, Moneycontrol.

"As these gap zones (11,471–11,382) act as support levels, going forward, it looks imperative for bulls to sustain above this bullish gap zone on closing basis to re-establish their strength. On such stability, ideally, index should resume its uptrend with initial targets of 11,695."

A failure to sustain above 11,382 on closing basis should be considered as an initial sign of weakness, which may eventually accentuate the selling pressure further towards its 200-day simple moving average, whose value is placed around 11,240 levels, Mohammad said.

He advised traders who are on the long side to maintain a tight stop loss below 11,382 on closing basis and says even fresh positions should be considered on stability above 11,382.

Maximum put open interest is at 10,800, followed by 11,000 strike, while maximum call open interest is at 11,500, followed by 11,600 strike.

Meaningful call writing was seen at 11,500, followed by 11,600 strike, while minor put writing was seen at 11,400, followed by 11,450 strike.

Option data suggests that the Nifty could trade in 11,300-11,600 range in the coming days. The India VIX fell by 3.35 percent to 16.17 levels.

The Bank Nifty opened negative and drifted towards 29,500 levels. The index closed at 29,586.05, down 2 percent.