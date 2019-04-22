App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold pattern, next support seen at 11,550

Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to avoid buying the current dip

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

It was a Manic Monday for Dalal Street indices fell for the second consecutive session on April 22. Nifty, after opening lower, extended losses as the day progressed and closed sharply lower, especially after crude oil prices hit 5-month high.

The index closed tad below 11,600 and formed 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on daily charts for the second straight session.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

India VIX moved up 5.76 percent to 24.05. The sudden spike in VIX indicates limited upside with a volatile swing in the market.

related news

The index slipped below its crucial support of 11,600 and the next crucial support was now placed at 11,550, experts said, advising traders to avoid buying the current dip.

Nifty after opening lower at 11,727.05 fell sharply further and hit a day's low of 11,583.95. The index closed 158.30 points or 1.35 percent lower at 11,594.50.

"Last two sessions of price action in Nifty is not only pointing towards a failed breakout but also a short term top in place around 11,856," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as Nifty closed below its critical support of 13 EMA (11,637), which propped up the prices higher on multiple occasions in the past from the lows of 10,585, more pressure can be expected on the downsides with initial targets placed in the 11,550–11,514 zone.

However, if the current leg of fall from the highs of 11,856 is a normal correction then it should end between 11,550–11,514, and contrary to this expectation, if it is a medium-term trend reversal with a multi-week top in place then correction should be much bigger going forward, he added.

Hence, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to avoid buying the current dip.

For Nifty options, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike price while maximum Call OI is at 11,700 followed by 12,000 strike price.

Meaningful Call writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,800 strike price while minor Put writing is at 11,550 strike price.

Option band signifies a shift in the trading range in between 11,500 to 11,750, experts said.

"Nifty index has also negated its higher highs - higher lows formation after four trading sessions on the daily scale and now till it holds below 11,666, it could extend its losses towards 11,550. On the upside, the hurdle is seen at 11,666," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said.

Bank Nifty opened negative and witnessed sustained selling for the session and corrected by more than 500 points.

The index closed 535.45 points lower at 29,687.95 and formed a Bearish Belt hold pattern on the daily scale.

"Till the index holds below 30,000 it could extend its losses towards 29,500 and then at 29,250. On the upside, a hurdle is seen at 30,000," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Ayushmann Khurrana reunited with Annu Kapoor, 7 years after Vicky Dono ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan’s patriotic act strikes a perfect chord ...

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

CBI Arrests NHAI General Manager, Three Private Persons in Bribery Cas ...

Bharat Trailer: All The Hilarious Memes That Salman Khan Film Has Insp ...

Russian Start-up Wants to Outshine Stars with New Age Space Advertisem ...

Shah Rukh Khan Creatively Responds to PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Hel ...

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses 'Outsider' Smriti Irani of Distributing Shoes ...

Cancer Patients More Likely to Use Marijuana: Study

Wife, Sister of Shangri La Hotel Bomber Killed in Separate Suicide Bla ...

Raheem Sterling to Pay For Funeral of Crystal Palace Youth Player Dama ...

In Beijing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Rakes Up Masood Azhar's UN ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Lok Sabha election: Infrastructure, belief and Raj Narain's words expl ...

Demand for new caste-, faith- or ethnicity-based regiments for Indian ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.