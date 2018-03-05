Technical View: Nifty forms ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern; closes below 100-DEMA

The Nifty50 which started on a muted note witnessed selling pressure from the word go as index saw a crack of nearly 100 points on Monday.

The index made a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on the daily charts and closed below its crucial support placed at 100-days exponential moving average (DEMA).

Investors should tread with caution in the month of March as investors might want to take a directional call as to what US Federal Reserve will do in its policy meeting due later in the month.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

In Monday’s price action, Nifty50 opened at 10,428 and rose marginally to 10,428.70. The bears took control of D-Street in morning trade and pushed the index below its crucial support placed at 100-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10,425.

The Nifty slipped to an intraday low of 10,323 before it closing 99 points lower at 10,358.85. But, after falling for three out of four trading sessions, there is a higher probability of a technical bounceback in this week.

“Albeit Nifty50 appears to have breached its 100 Day Moving Average as it registered Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation the larger picture on Nifty50 is still that of a consolidation in nature, in the 300-point range of 10630-10300 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Beak down below the moving averages inside consolidation bands have less significance as they often tend to whipsaw without providing clear-cut buy/sell signals. Besides, the stability of the markets post-lunch session for more than 2 hours is hinting a pull back, may be towards upper end of consolidation range which is placed around 10630 kind of levels as both bulls and bears will have equal balance of power inside consolidation phases till the range gets broken in either of the directions,” he said.

Mohammad further added that owing to any strong negative global cues, if the index breaches 10300 levels on closing basis then traders should prepare to undergo some more pain as the index head towards 10,000 levels.

Besides, as Bank Nifty made a new swing low and registered Doji kind of indecisive formation after testing 200-Days Moving Average with a positive divergence should also strengthen the case for a 100 – 150 Nifty point upmove in next couple of trading sessions, suggest experts.

India VIX moved up sharply by 9.42% at 15.39. Spike in volatility after the decline of last three weeks has given an upper hand to bears and now it has to go below 13 to get some stability near to recent support zones.

The Nifty has been consolidating in between 10276 to 10637 zones from last eighteen trading sessions and forming a contradicting pattern which is generally a sign of sideways momentum with limited upside.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is placed at 10400 followed by 10000 strikes while maximum Call open interest is at 10700 and 10500 strikes.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10400 followed by 10700 strikes which are restricting its upside while Put unwinding is seen at immediate strikes which is giving the scope for further declines.

“Option band signifies a shift in the lower trading range between 10250 to 10500 zones for next coming sessions. The Nifty index opened negative and continued its weakness for the fourth consecutive session,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It has been making lower highs – lower lows from last three trading sessions and bears are holding their tight grip on the market. It formed a Bearish Belt Hold candle and given a lowest daily close in last 51 trading sessions since 18th December 2017,” he said.

Taparia further added that till it remains below 10430 zones, weakness could continue towards recent swing low of 10276 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 10430 then 10525 levels.