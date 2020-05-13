Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold pattern, can fall to 9,043

The Nifty jumped 387 points, or 4.2 percent, on May 13, reacting positively to the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier, but failed to hold on to the gains to close off the day's high.

Investors and traders were waiting for the details of the package to be announced after market hours by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Rising new infections and weak global cues amid uncertainty over re-opening of economies also weighed on traders.

The index lost 200 points from the day's high following consistent selling pressure go and registered a Bearish Belt Hold formation on daily charts.

A bearish belt hold is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of a trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the session, making the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

Experts say the selling pressure will extend, if the index in the fails to go past the high of 9,585 seen on May 13 n the coming sessions.

Traders are advised to consider stock-specific opportunities as long as the index sustains above 9,240 by retaining a neutral stance on the Nifty for the next session.

The index opened strong at 9,584.20, which was also the intraday high, but started facing profit booking to hit the day's low of 9,351.10. The index settled with 187 points gains (2.03 percent) at 9,383.55.

"If it fails to get past 9,585 levels in the next one or two trading sessions, then eventually it shall initially slide all the way down towards the recent lows of 9,043," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

A close below 9,240 can be considered a sort of confirmation of weakness, he said

A move beyond 9,585 can extend the upswing initially to 9,700, where there seems to be a confluence of resistance points, Mohammad said.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, also said structurally, stage was set for the next move down unless 9,584, the high of May 13, gets taken out.

"On the downside, 9,350-9,240 is an immediate support zone, below which 9,050-9,000 will be the near-term target area.

The Bank Nifty also mirrored the Nifty. It opened strong above 20,000 but profit-booking wiped out 487-point gains from the day's high of 20,122.25.

The index closed below 20,000, down 772.20 points, or 4.09 percent, at 19,635 and formed a bearish candle on daily charts.