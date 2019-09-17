Technical View: Nifty forms bearish belt hold, may move towards August lows

The Nifty, after opening flat with a negative bias, extended the selling pressure as the day progressed and fell nearly 200 points intraday on September 17, dragging down 44 of the 50 stocks.

Disruption in Saudi oil supply sent the oil prices rising, denting investor sentiment for the second consecutive session. All sectoral indices closed in the red, with the Nifty bank, auto, metal and realty falling 2.6-3.8 percent.

The Nifty turned lower for 2019 and formed a bearish belt hold pattern on the daily charts. The index has also broken its rising support trend line by connecting swing lows of 10,637, 10,746 then 10,880 levels.

A bearish belt hold pattern is formed when the opening price is the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the session making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

Experts expect sentiment to remain weak and if the index remains below 10,880 levels, then the weakness could continue in coming sessions.

After opening flat at 11,000.10, which was also the day's high, the Nifty extended selling pressure and hit an intraday low of 10,796.50 in late trade. It closed 185.90 points, or 1.69 percent, lower at 10,817.60.

"The Nifty appears to have broken down its contracting triangular structure with a bearish belt hold kind of formation as it tumbled in today's session by almost 2 percent from the highs of 11,000. This breakdown is likely to threaten the recent bottom of 10,637 levels registered in last August. In such a scenario, initial target of 10,560 can be projected based on long-term trends but decisive breach of this level shall lead to much bigger downsides," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

In between there can be some support at around 10,740 or 10,637 but eventually these supports shall get broken as larger trends were favouring bears, he said.

Meanwhile, upsides shall remain capped around 11,084 levels, he added.

Positional traders with high-risk appetite are advised to create short positions and on rallies, if any, towards 11,000 mark, with a stop loss above 11,100 on closing basis look for much bigger targets on downsides below 10,637 levels, he said.

The India VIX moved up by 7 percent to 16 levels. Surge in the volatility from lower levels was given a pause in the bounce-back move.

On the options front, maximum put open interest is at 10,800, followed by 10,600 strike, while maximum call open interest is at 11,200 followed by 11,000 strike. Meaningful call writing was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike, while put writing was seen at 10,800 followed by 10,600 strike.

Option data suggests that the Nifty could trade in a range of 10,600-11,000 in the coming sessions.

The Bank Nifty opened negative and witnessed sustained selling pressure towards 27,000 levels. The index closed 2.6 percent lower at 27,131.75 and formed a big bearish candle on the daily scale.

"It has broken immediate support of 27,500 levels and till it remains below 27,500, weakness could extend towards 26,750, then 26,500 levels, while on the upside, hurdle is seen at 27,500 then 27,750 levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

