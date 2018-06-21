Technical View: Nifty forms 'Bearish Belt Hold'; maintain buy on dips strategy

The Nifty failed to sustain above 10,800-mark touched in the early trade and closed the volatile session lower on Thursday. The index made a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern for the last three out of four consecutive sessions.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

Today, the Nifty50 opened with a gap up at 10,808.45 and hit an intraday high of 10,809.60 but it could not sustain those levels for long and immediately turned volatile. After the tussle between bulls-bears, the index finally drifted lower in the last couple of hours of trade and fell below 10,750 levels.

It closed down 30.90 points at 10,741.10, but managed to hold its near term crucial support levels 10,701-10,726.

Investors are advised to maintain buy on dips strategy and the Nifty could remain in a range of 10,650-10,850 levels in near term, experts said.

"Indecisiveness, Bank Nifty expiry and writers along with negative global cues makes Nifty drift below 10,800 and lose marginal points to make a Bearish belt hold," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

He said it was Bank Nifty weekly expiry that called in writers to take advantage. "We expect the market to remain positive while the time may further test the patience of bulls. We maintain the buy on dips strategy though all eyes will be on the OPEC meet and price of crude oil."

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan feels overall, short term chart structure of the index is bearish. "We maintain our bearish outlook on the index for the short term with a reversal placed at 10,930."

India VIX moved up by 3.10 percent at 12.54 levels.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 10,700 followed by 10,600 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike.

Minor Put writing was seen at 10,750 and 10,800 strike while Call writing was seen at 10,800 and 11,000 strikes. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 10,700 to 10,850 zones.

"Nifty index opened positive but failed to hold above 10,800 and drifted towards 10,725 levels. It formed a Bearish Belt Hold candle followed by a Bullish Harami pattern on daily scale and got stuck in a trading range in between 10,700 to 10,835 zones from last six trading sessions," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said the index requires a decisive move above 10,770 then 10,835 to head towards 10,880 while below 10,700 zones it could slip towards 10,660 levels.

Bank Nifty opened positive but failed to continue its momentum of last session and slipped towards 26,450 levels. "It formed a Bearish Candle on daily scale but managed to close near to 26,500 zones. Now it has to hold above 26,500 to witness an up move towards 26,750 while on the downside supports are seen at 26,250 then 26,100 levels," Taparia said.