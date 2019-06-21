Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold, be positive as long as index holds 11,635

The Nifty50 started off selling at the word go and fell further in later part on June 21 after escalating tensions between US-Iran and RBI Government comments.

The index closed way below 11,800 levels and formed Bearish Belt Hold pattern on the daily charts and bearish candle on the weekly scale. For the week, the index lost 0.8 percent, continuing downtrend for the third consecutive week.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

The index has recently taken multiple support near 50 DEMA at 11,650 zone but the absence of buying interest is also visible at 11,850 zone, experts said, adding that bearish candle on daily as well as weekly scale indicates that bears are restricting its upside momentum.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 11,827.60, which was also an intraday high, and extended selling pressure in the second half to hit a day's low of 11,705.10. The index closed lower by 107.70 points at 11,724.10.

India VIX moved up by 4.36 percent to 14.61 levels.

"Nify50 registered a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation as this index proceeded to fall from the word go. However, pattern implications of this bearish candle may not be that significant as it has formed almost closer to the corrective swing lows of 11,625 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said June 21's fall can be attributed to profit booking post-Thursday's strong upmove and owing to global negative cues especially from the Asian markets. "Hence, as long as index sustains above 11,635 levels one should retain positive outlook and consider such dips as an opportunity to go long."

According to Mazhar Mohammad, initial hurdle on the upside can be 11,843 levels and once that is cleared the next logical target for this upswing is placed around 11,925 levels. "Contrary to these expectations if the market closes below 11,625 for any reason then downswing shall get resumed."

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,700 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Meaningful Call writing is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike while minor Put writing is at 11,650 followed by 11,500 strike.

Option data suggests a slight shift in an immediate trading range between 11,600 to 11,900 zones, experts said.

"Nifty index has to cross and hold above 11,761 levels to extend its move towards 11,850 then 11,929 zones while a hold below 11,650 zone could negate the short term consolidation for a decline towards 11,600 then 11,550 levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said.

Bank Nifty formed a Doji candle with long lower shadow on the weekly scale while a bearish candle on the daily scale which indicates that declines are being bought but the absence of follow up buying interest is missing at higher zones, experts said.

The index closed 152.75 points lower at 30,628.35.