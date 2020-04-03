Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold again, traders told to wait for market to stabilise

On another volatile day of trade, the Nifty50 slipped into the red after opening higher and closed lower on April 3. Consistent selling was seen in bank stocks after ratings downgrade and concerns over stressed assets arising out of coronavirus outbreak. Auto, IT and metals stocks, too, found themselves in the bear trap.

The index closed below 8,100 and registered a Bearish Belt Hold formation for the second consecutive session. For the week, the Nifty lost 6.65 percent, forming a bearish candle on the weekly scale.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price remains the highest point of the trading day and the index declines throughout the session making the large body.

Experts say 7,800 would be a crucial level to watch out for. If it breaks, then it could touch 2020's lows.

Considering the near-term weakness, traders are advised to remain neutral and wait for stability in the indices.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 8,356.55, also the intraday high, but immediately dropped and traded lower in the remaining session.

The index hit the day's low of 8,055.80 in the last hour and closed at 8,083.80, down 170 points, or 2.06 percent.

Despite weakness in the indices, broader market appears to be witnessing some value buying as advance:decline ratio remained in favour of the bulls for third day running. About 956 shares advanced against 825 shares declining on the NSE.

"Technically speaking, the Nifty needs to sustain above 7,800 levels in the current leg of downswing to retain a positive bias which will subsequently give a life line to the bulls," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

If the Nifty closes below 7,610 then weakness will be confirmed, which would open up more downsides below the 7,511 level, with an initial target of 7,341, he said.

In case of a rebound from 7,800, initially upside target would be towards 8,600, he said.

The Nifty Bank also opened higher but could not sustain and traded lower for the rest of the session. The index closed 5.27 percent lower at 17,249.30 and formed a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on daily charts.

"The Nifty Bank closed the week with sharp cut of 13.62 percent, immediate support for the index is coming near 16,900-16,200 levels, while the resistance is coming near 18,000-18,350 zone," Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.