Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold, 10,120 crucial for direction on either side

The reopening of malls, hotels and restaurants cheered equity markets on June 8. The Nifty opened above the 10,300-mark but as it has rallied 13 percent since the last week of May, traders booked some profits and the index closed with marginal gains.

The index, however, formed a bearish candle that resembled a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on daily charts, as the closing was lower than the opening level.

A Bearish Belt Hold is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of a trading day and the index declines throughout the session, making the large body.

Experts expect the bulls to take some breather in the coming sessions. They see some consolidation, especially after two weeks of rally, and feel 10,120 could be a crucial level to watch out for.

Traders should remain neutral on the long side, "whereas intraday shorting opportunity shall arise below 10,120 with a target placed in the zone of 10,000-9,550 levels", said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

The Nifty50 opened strong at 10,326.75 and immediately hit an intraday high of 10,328.50 but as the European peers traded mixed, the index also started giving up gains to slip into the red in the afternoon to day's low of 10,120.25. It recovered some of the losses in the late trade and ended 25.30 points higher at 10,167.50.

"Despite a strong gap-up opening, the bulls appear to have lacked conviction at higher levels as they succumbed to the selling pressure from the word go which resulted in a Bearish Belt Hold kind of formation," Mohammad said.

At the day’s high of 10,328, the Nifty tested its 100-day simple moving average (10,298) and reversed its course of action and signed off the session near to the lowest point of the day.

"This kind of price behaviour is hinting at exhaustion in the current leg of upswing. Hence, in next trading session if it slips below 10,120 then the Nifty can come under selling pressure on intraday basis with targets close to 9,944 levels," Mohammad said.

However, a close below 9,944 can confirm weakness, thereby ushering in a fresh leg of downswing, he said.

A strong close above 10,330 can extend the lifeline for the bulls, with targets close to 10,750, Mohammad said.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said the index found support as it approached it 20-hour moving average on the downside.

"Going ahead, 10,040-10,000 is likely to act as a cushion for the index. On the flip side, today's high of 10,328 will pose as a key hurdle and if the bulls manage to surpass that barrier then the index can stretch towards 10,550," he added.

The Bank Nifty also opened with around 600 points gains at 21,636.10 and hit an intraday high of 21,807.40 but profit-booking dragged it to day's low of 20,911.25. The index saw some recovery in the late trade and managed to hold on to the 21,000-mark.

The index closed at 21,187.30, up 152.80 points, or 0.73 percent, and formed a bearish candle on daily charts.