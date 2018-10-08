Technical View: Nifty forms a Hammer like pattern; 10,300 crucial for bulls

The Nifty ended the volatile session in green with gains of 31 points on Monday making a ‘Hammer’ like pattern on the daily charts. The Nifty closed in green after shedding around 600 points in the last 4 sessions.

The Nifty bounced back from its crucial support placed at 10,200 levels. It reclaimed 10,300 levels on closing basis and now as long as it holds above this level, the bounce should take the Nifty towards 10,420, and 10,500 levels, suggest experts.

India VIX moved up by 2.12 percent at 20.15 levels but it slipped from its intraday swing high of 21.77 levels. Overall higher volatility suggests a bear grip but a cool off in VIX with a topping out formation could form a short-term bottom in the market.

Technically, the crucial resistance is now placed at 10,500-11,000 levels and pullback towards the said level might face extensive selling pressure, suggest experts.

“The Nifty finally registered a ‘Hammer’ kind of formation. However, this intraday recovery largely appears to be on the back of few large-cap stocks which might have attracted lower level value buying,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, any pullbacks going forward shall remain vulnerable to unexpected selling pressure as multiple hurdles are placed on the way to 11,000 levels. In case this pull back materialises then the first hurdle shall remain around 10547 levels as market witnessed gap down opening in last Friday’s session,” he said.

Mohammad further added that some more strength can be expected on a close above 10550 levels which may take the indices in the zone of 10754 – 10843 levels. On the way to downside corrective pattern completion still requires Nifty to slip below 9950 levels.

On options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,000 followed by 10,500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes.

Fresh Put writing is placed at 10300 and 10000 strikes while Call writing is seen at all the strikes from 10400 to 10700 strikes. Option band signifies a hold of support while upside hurdles could continue at higher zones, experts say.

“The Nifty index remained highly volatile throughout the trading session but recovered sharply by around 200 points from its intraday lows and immediate crucial support of 10200 zones. It formed a Hammer candle on the daily scale and closed positive after the weakness of last three trading sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The index has taken support at its rising support trend line which is formed by connecting its major swing lows of 6825, 7893 and 10200 zones and also turning from its lower band of the rising channel as per the weekly scale,” he said.

Taparia further added that the index has to hold above 10300 zones to extend its bounce towards 10420 then 10500 and 10650 zones while on the downside 10200 could act as an immediate support to arrest the recent decline of last five weeks.