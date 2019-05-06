App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms a Doji pattern; opportunity to short the index

India VIX moved up sharply by 10 percent at 26.43. Higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of the election result

Kshitij Anand
Nifty failed to hold on to 11,600 and opened with a gap on the lower side on May 6 tracking weak global cues. The index broke below three crucial short-term moving averages of 5, 13 and 20 days in one trading session.

The index formed a bearish candle that resembles a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts. It represents indecisiveness among the bulls as well as the bears. A Doji is formed if the opening price and the closing price is virtually the same.

The Nifty opened gap down at 11,605. It rose to an intraday high of 11,632 before getting hammered back down below 11,600 to touch an intraday low of 11,580. The index closed 128 points lower at 11,583.

India VIX moved up sharply by 10 percent at 26.43. Higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of the election result.

For bulls to wrest control, the index has to close above 11,700 on a closing basis, while a close below 11,550-11,500 could extend the selling pressure, experts said. Any bounceback could be used to create shorts on Nifty, they say.

“Negative global cues accompanied with weak technical trends on domestic bourses appears to have empowered the bears. As a result, Nifty opened with a huge gap down of 94 points before signing off the session with a Doji kind of indecisive formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Any recovery attempt in the next session is likely to encounter selling pressure between 11,632 and 11,670 that can provide an opportunity to create fresh shorts. If the weakness persists below 11,564 then the initial target of 11,435 can be expected,” he said.

Mohammad further added that if bulls manage a close above 11,700 then Nifty can once again slip into a consolidation zone thereby avoiding further damage to the index. “Hence, traders are advised to short either on a breakdown below 11,564 or by making use of the rally between 11,632 and 11,670 with a stop above 11,700 on a closing basis,” he said.

For Nifty options, the maximum Put OI was at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strikes while maximum Call OI was at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strikes.

Minor Call writing was seen at 12,000 while and Put writing was seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strikes. Option band signifies a trading range of 11,500-11,800.

“The Nifty index formed a bearish Candle on the daily scale but managed to respect its major support of 11,550. The index has got stuck in the range of 11550-11800 from last 23 trading sessions where declines are being bought but follow-up is missing at higher zones,” Chandan Taparia, derivative and technical analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, if it fails to hold 11,550 then short-term trend could be under pressure to test the next support of 11,333 while hurdles are seen at 11,666 then 11,761. The index is likely to get support near 11,500-11,550,” he said.
First Published on May 6, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Technicals

