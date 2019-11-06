App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms a bullish candle but fails to hold on to mount 12K; consolidation seen ahead

Experts expect the consolidation to continue in the near term unless the index sees a strong breakout on either side for a directional move.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Representative image
Representative image

The Nifty50 gained strength in late morning deals to touch the psychological 12,000 level intraday for the first time since June 11 and closed higher on November 6, driven by private banks and some technology stocks.

The index formed bullish candle on daily charts as dips are being bought into and the supports are gradually shifting higher. Though, at the end of the session, it failed to hold 12,000 levels. Notably, it has been respecting the rising support trendline.

Experts expect the consolidation to continue in the near term unless the index sees a strong breakout on either side for a directional move and breaking out 12,000 on closing may take the Nifty to its earlier record high.

Close

India VIX fell by 0.91 percent to 15.77 levels.

related news

The Nifty50 after opening lower at 11,911.50 hit an intraday low of 11,850.25, but regained strength in late morning deals and hit a day's high of 12,002.90 by afternoon, followed by marginal profit booking at higher levels. The index closed 48.80 points higher at 11,966.

"Nifty50 smartly recoiled from the intraday lows of 11,850 after almost testing its near term support levels on lower time frame charts which resulted in a bullish candle with a slightly longer lower shadow. This recover, without a follow-through to the bearish candle formation witnessed in last Tuesday's session is clearly suggesting that index is caught up in a sideways ways and shall remain directionless unless a decisive breakout is registered in either of the directions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist, Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said for time being consolidation zone appears to be between 12,000–11,850 levels and going forward a swift move should be expected in the direction of a breakout.

In case of an upward breakout above 12,000 levels then initial targets shall be 12,103 levels whereas breach of 11,850 on closing basis shall initially drag down the index towards the zone of 11,740-11,700 levels, he added.

On the Options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Put writing was seen at 11,700 and 12,000 strike while Call writing was seen at 12,400 followed by 12,500 strike.

Option data suggests the Nifty could trade in a broader trading range of 11,800 to 12,200 levels.

Bank Nifty managed to hold 30,000 levels and witnessed a sharp recovery toward 30,700. The index closed 1.23 percent higher at 30,591 and formed a Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern of daily scale with multiple support at 30,000.

"It has been respecting to its rising support trendline on daily scale and supports are intact to drive the next leg of rally. It has to continue to hold above 30,250 levels to witness an up move towards 30,800 then 31,250 levels while on the downside major support is seen at 30,000," Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.