Technical View: Nifty forms a bullish candle but fails to hold on to mount 12K; consolidation seen ahead

The Nifty50 gained strength in late morning deals to touch the psychological 12,000 level intraday for the first time since June 11 and closed higher on November 6, driven by private banks and some technology stocks.

The index formed bullish candle on daily charts as dips are being bought into and the supports are gradually shifting higher. Though, at the end of the session, it failed to hold 12,000 levels. Notably, it has been respecting the rising support trendline.

Experts expect the consolidation to continue in the near term unless the index sees a strong breakout on either side for a directional move and breaking out 12,000 on closing may take the Nifty to its earlier record high.

India VIX fell by 0.91 percent to 15.77 levels.

The Nifty50 after opening lower at 11,911.50 hit an intraday low of 11,850.25, but regained strength in late morning deals and hit a day's high of 12,002.90 by afternoon, followed by marginal profit booking at higher levels. The index closed 48.80 points higher at 11,966.

"Nifty50 smartly recoiled from the intraday lows of 11,850 after almost testing its near term support levels on lower time frame charts which resulted in a bullish candle with a slightly longer lower shadow. This recover, without a follow-through to the bearish candle formation witnessed in last Tuesday's session is clearly suggesting that index is caught up in a sideways ways and shall remain directionless unless a decisive breakout is registered in either of the directions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist, Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said for time being consolidation zone appears to be between 12,000–11,850 levels and going forward a swift move should be expected in the direction of a breakout.

In case of an upward breakout above 12,000 levels then initial targets shall be 12,103 levels whereas breach of 11,850 on closing basis shall initially drag down the index towards the zone of 11,740-11,700 levels, he added.

On the Options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Put writing was seen at 11,700 and 12,000 strike while Call writing was seen at 12,400 followed by 12,500 strike.

Option data suggests the Nifty could trade in a broader trading range of 11,800 to 12,200 levels.

Bank Nifty managed to hold 30,000 levels and witnessed a sharp recovery toward 30,700. The index closed 1.23 percent higher at 30,591 and formed a Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern of daily scale with multiple support at 30,000.