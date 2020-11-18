Technical View: Nifty formed a small bullish candle; 'trade long with a stop below 12,800'

The Nifty50, which started on a muted note on November 18, managed to recoup losses and closed above 12,900 levels towards the close of the session making a small bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The Nifty50 took support near the 5-Days EMA placed around 12,801 before bouncing back. The index, which opened at 12,860 hit an intraday low of 12,819 before closing at 12,938, up 64 points from the previous close of 12,874.

The momentum seems to be favouring the bulls and thus investors are advised not to go contra at this point and continue to deploy buy on dips approach. Despite the muted start, there are no sell signals now, but traders are advised to trade long with a stop below 12800 levels, suggest experts.

“The momentum appears to be strongly in favour of bulls as late recovery on the bourses, from intraday low of 12819 levels, snatched the game away from the bears thereby depicting a decent bullish candle which facilitated a close above preceding sessions high,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, as long as Nifty sustains above 12800 levels a higher target of 13200 levels cant’ be ruled out. But this hyper active rally from the lows of 11535 levels in just 13 sessions is certainly a cause for concern as this kind of vertical moves certainly lead to sharp sell-off in no time which will be confirmed on a close below 12800 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that at this juncture as there are no sell signals on the charts it looks prudent to avoid shorting but long side traders are strictly advised to maintain a tight stop below 12800 levels on a closing basis.

India VIX was down by 3.43 percent from 19.13 to 19.12 levels. Volatility has significantly cooled down but needs to continue at lower zones to ride the momentum with a higher market base.

On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 12000 followed by 12500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 13000 followed by 13500 strikes.

“We have seen marginal Call writing in 13500 and 13200 strike while Put writing is seen at 12800 then 12900 strike. Options data suggests a wider trading range in between 12700 to 13200 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited told Moneycontrol.

“On the daily charts, Nifty formed a Bullish Candle on a daily scale and continues to form higher lows from the last three sessions,” he said.

Taparia further added that the Nifty50 has to continue to hold above 12800 zones to witness an up move towards 13000 and 13200 zones while on the downside major support exists at 12750 zones.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.