Technical View | Nifty forms long bullish candle, experts say recovery may extend to 18,300

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

The uptrend, however, will be vulnerable if the index slips below 18,000. The Nifty can then slide to 17,950-17,900, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has said

The Nifty rebounded sharply on January 9 after taking a beating in the previous three sessions to climb above 18,100, led by short-covering as well as positive global cues.

The index opened higher at 17,953 and traded positive throughout the session to hit an intraday high of 18,141. The index closed at 18,101, up 242 points, or 1.35 percent, higher, recouping the previous week's losses.

The index formed a long bullish candlestick on the daily charts, with a higher high and a higher low formation. It took support at the upward sloping support trend line adjoining June 20 and December 26, 2022. The 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 17,890 acted as healthy support for the index.

If the index closes and sustains above the 50-day EMA (18,142) as well as 18,200, it can rise to 18,500, the crucial resistance area. Support is at 18,000 followed by 17,750, experts said.

Technology, banking & financial services, auto, FMCG and metal were the leading gainers among sectors.

"Despite the recovery, markets may remain choppy as most of the lingering worries are yet to subside. Technically, a strong bullish candle on daily charts and promising reversal formation is indicating further uptrend from the current levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.