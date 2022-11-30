 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, likely inching towards 19,000

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST

All eyes are now on 19,000, as data indicates that Nifty will trade in the 18,500-19,000 range in the coming sessions, say experts

Another day, another high. The Nifty scaled a new peak of 18,800 during intraday trade on November 30, the seventh straight session of gains helped by last-hour buying.

The Nifty started the day at 18,626 and remained in an uptrend. It gained strength in the last hour to hit an intraday record high of 18,816, and closed 140 points higher at 18,758.

The index, which ended the month with 750 points gains, formed a bullish candle on the daily charts and made higher highs for the sixth day in a row.

The index cleared its resistance of 18,750 and hit 18,800 in an intraday trade. All eyes are on 19,000 mark, considering the strong momentum.

Momentum indicator the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading well above the 60 mark, while moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) was trending upwards, with support at 18,600-18,500 levels, experts said.

" The hourly & the daily upper Bollinger Bands expanded along with the price action, which assisted the bulls today. Thus the Nifty is set to test 19,000 on the upside," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said. On the downside, 18,700-18,600 is the short-term base.